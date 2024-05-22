Huntsville Utilities working to restore power after outage

MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities says crews are working to restore power after a power outage affecting Northern Madison County and Northwest Huntsville.

The utility company said electric operations crews are responding to an outage impacting customers from the Tennessee State Line south to Highway 20 and from Wall Triana Highway east to Highway 231/431.

As of 10:36 p.m., the company’s online outage map said 28,242 customers were affected by the outage.

Huntsville Utilities said crews are working to respond to the outage as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

