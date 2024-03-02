Huntsville police investigating possible shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person was taken to the hospital after a possible shooting call.
HPD said it received a call regarding a possible shooting in the 3600 block of Grizzard Road near Pulaski Pike around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
A department spokesperson said that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the incident.
HPD said officers are still investigating the incident at this time.
This is a developing story and News 19 will work to bring updates as they become available.
