Huntsville Fire and Rescue hosts meet and greet looking to address city’s continued growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of potential firefighters looking to ignite their careers with Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) got a dose of what it would be like on the job.

HFR is ringing the alarm for more candidates. Officials with the department spent Wednesday evening hosting a meet and greet in an effort to bring in more firefighters.

It shouldn’t be a huge surprise, but over the last year, no city in Alabama added more residents than Huntsville and with that growth comes a need for more first responders.

As thousands move to the Rocket City, the growth is coming with some challenges.

“It’s important for us to fulfill those roles in order to protect the lives and property of our city,” said HFR Lead Recruiter Captain Cory Green. “We’re trying to keep up with the growth. I’m sure everybody has seen the construction all throughout Huntsville and its important that we get more people to help fulfill those roles.”

Green says people who become firefighters are beacons of hope in times of crisis, a guardian of their community, and a hero to those in need.

It’s something that resonates well with future firefighters like Austin Vest.

“They’re honorable, courageous, the list goes on,” Vest said. “They prioritize service inside and outside the job, I just feel like I’m called to do that Jesus went out and helped other people and that’s something I feel like I need to do.”

Candidates like Vest got a chance to meet those in charge and take a tour of HFR’s Station 1 near downtown Huntsville.

The lineal ties Vest has to fire fighting is also fueling his interest in the profession.

“My cousin since I was born has been a chief for 20 plus years at a fire department and that just motivated and inspired me to be just like him,” Vest Told News 19. “I heard all the crazy stories about how he’s helped other people out and that’s somebody I want to be.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Huntsville, the state’s largest city added nearly 10 residents a day in 2023. It’s why HFR will soon add a 20th station that’ll be located in West Huntsville.

“As more people come here there’s going to be a lot more accidents and incidents that happen and not necessarily intentional maybe some are intentional, but we got to have people and personnel there to be prepared for all of those situations,” Green said.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the HFR website to learn more about the hiring process and complete an application. HFR will host a second meet and greet on June 8 and the recruitment cycle will end on June 14.

