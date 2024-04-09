Huntsville City Schools continues ‘focus on diversity’ amid proposed 10-year capital plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools (HCS) hosted another informational meeting Monday night about its proposed 10-year capital plan.

Around two dozen parents gathered inside Columbia High School to learn more about how the proposed plan will impact each school that feeds into Columbia High.

Under the proposed plan, each institution will see renovations and innovations.

A big addition coming to district five will be a new school in Limestone County serving students in grades P-8. District officials believe this school will help with the population in West Huntsville.

“District 5 is one of the fastest growing portions of our city,” Huntsville City Schools District 5 Board Member Carlos Matthews stated. “We’re growing out west, and we’re going to need that school to kind of offset the load we have currently with our students.”

HCS is looking to move forward with its proposed 10-year capital plan. Amid this proposal, the district is still working to chip away at a nearly 60-year-old desegregation order.

The school system is in somewhat of a unique situation when it comes to making renovations and innovations for their district. The district has been under federal supervision since 2015 due to that desegregation order and because of this, there are certain parameters they have to keep in mind as they look to move the district forward.

Under the consent order, the district must eliminate the effects of the former segregated system in seven areas.

Those areas include: student assignment, equitable access to course offerings, extracurricular activities, faculty and staff assignment, facilities, student discipline, and transportation.

Once the district can demonstrate it has achieved unitary status (meaning it has met specific demographic goals) it will no longer be under federal supervision.

HCS School Board of Education President Ryan Renaud says achieving unitary status was the board’s number one priority when drafting its proposed 10-year capital plan.

“It is multi-faceted,” Renaud said. “This is not something the district alone approves or decides, or the board approves or decides, but we’re seeking feedback from the community, the board, the district staff as well as the judge and DOJ.”

Renaud says ultimately the superintendent will bring a proposal to the board of education for approval. That plan will then make its way to the judge in the Department of Justice.

Another informational meeting is set for Tuesday, April 9. That meeting will focus on how the proposed capital plan will affect schools that feed into Huntsville High School.

