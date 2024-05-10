Huntsville city leaders talk plans to address storm damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After an EF-1 tornado hit Huntsville Wednesday, the focus now turns to addressing the damage. City leaders gathered Thursday afternoon to discuss what those recovery efforts will look like in the coming days.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle along with other city leaders say the cleanup will be a multi-step process, but clearing roadways so people can travel safely and restoring power are among their top priorities.

At the peak of the severe weather event, more than 10,000 customers lost power according to Huntsville Utilities. As of Thursday night, over 1,000 people in Huntsville were still without power, but Huntsville Utilities CEO Wes Kelley says they’re asking for patience.

“Public safety and the safety of our crews is incredibly important, we appreciate the public’s understanding about that,” Kelley said. “These repairs take time especially given the widespread nature and our crews are working to spread across the county to address those issues.”

Kelley says other utilities across the Tennessee Valley have volunteered to assist them in their efforts. The EF-1 tornado in Huntsville caused extensive damage in the Five Points neighborhood and the Maple Hill Cemetery, the resting place for hundreds including 5 former Alabama governors.

Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton said it could take weeks for all the roadways throughout the city to be cleared and they’re committed to safety, but some of those efforts may be challenging.

“Oftentimes those trees are tangled up in utility lines so they may have to bypass some of those situations until Huntsville Utilities has the opportunity to come in and ensure those particular situations are rendered safe,” Hamilton told News 19.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says the city appreciates those on the ground helping the city recover, but it will take the entire community coming together to get through this difficult time.

“We are very proud of the people who are here in the city of Huntsville and the job that they’ve done the job the neighbors have done the citizens have done but especially the jobs done by public works,” Battle said.

There were no reported deaths or injuries according to city leaders. They also said they would be contacting families in the coming weeks if their loved ones resting place at Maple Hill Cemetery was damaged.

Officials say it could take days for power to be fully restored and up to weeks for all of the roads throughout the city to be cleared. If you are in need of assistance with cleaning up debris at your home, a crisis clean-up line is available at 256-207-5832.

