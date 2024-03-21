Hunts, drops, rolls: Where to find Easter egg events for children in Sandusky County

FREMONT ― Sandusky County will have Easter celebrations throughout the area in community centers and churches over the next two weekends.

Downtown Fremont will host the Easter Bunny and Shop Hop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30. The Easter Bunny will be at the Bunny House at the corner of Croghan and Front streets. Photos are welcome. Visitors should bring baskets to shop hop. Watch for special signs at participating locations.

Egg roll returns to Hayes

The annual Hayes Easter egg roll will be held at Spiegel Grove at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums March 30 from noon to 2 p.m.

Kids are invited to an afternoon of fun at the egg roll, which replicates the White House egg roll that Hayes started when he was president. Kids are asked to bring three hard-boiled, colored eggs to use in the traditional egg games, which will take place on the Hayes Home lawn.

Kids ages 3 to 10 can bring a pre-decorated egg to enter in a contest. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Activities include a scavenger hunt, story reading, a craft and cornhole.

If there is inclement weather, some activities will be moved into the museum. The egg games would be canceled. For updates, visit rbhayes.org.

Annual egg drop

The Church in Fremont will host the egg drop with a helicopter swirling around with more than 75,000 Easter eggs full of candy. Families should bring their own baskets and must pre-register at www.atthechurhc.tc. The event will be at 5:15 p.m. March 30.

This is a free event. A service will be held at 6 p.m. The Fremont Campus is located at 1105 CR 41.

Clyde Sandlin, then 9 months old, of Fremont, visits with the Easter Bunny in downtown Fremont in 2023.

Clyde

The Clyde Career Women will host their annual Clyde community egg hunt at 2 p.m. March 30 in Community Park. Ages invited are 9 and younger. The women’s group stuffs 1,500 plastic eggs with candy and more. Children will be broken into three age groups and each age will run in a field near the enclosed shelterhouse and collect eggs. Six prize Easter baskets will be awarded to children who find the winning tickets in the eggs. Children should bring their own baskets.

Gibsonburg

An egg hunt will be held in Williams Park, 410 E. Stone St., at 1 p.m. March 30. The event is hosted by Lauren Haker of Polter Real Estate. The playground will be set up for toddlers to first-graders and the outside area will be set up for older children.

Woodville

The Woodville Business and Community Association’s annual Easter egg scramble begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trail Marker Park on South Cherry Street. Children 10 and younger are invited. Younger children must be able to walk on their own to participate.

Oak Harbor

Nearby, the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce will put on its annual egg hunt Saturday at 2 p.m.

The event will begin in Adolphus Kraemer Park at the Log Cabin with an egg hunt, followed by a candy hunt downtown. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at the Log Cabin. This event is free to the public and open to children ages 12 and under. For information, call the chamber office at 419-898-0479.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Easter egg hunts scheduled for Sandusky County OH