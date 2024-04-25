Hunting, fishing amendment created to drive up conservative turnout

Amendment 2, titled "Right to Fish and Hunt," states that it aims to “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

Hunting vote to draw conservatives to polls

I felt that the April 21 article “Fair Game, or Overkill?” was naïve for not even suggesting that the true motive for Amendment 2 is to drive more conservative voters to the polls this November.

Amendment 2 will ensure that fishing and hunting are “preserved forever,” but there is no problem to be solved here. Hunting is not threatened! This is not a grassroots movement, but a proposal placed on the November ballot by a vote of our Republican Legislature.

We have seen in other states that referendums concerning hunting motivate conservatives to vote. A 2012 study by Chesapeake Bay Consulting reported that 42% of hunters and anglers indicated they were Republican, 32% independent and only 18% Democrats.

The pro-amendment source quoted in the Florida Today article in the Herald-Tribune is a little-known nonprofit called “All Florida,” whose website talks all about conservation but is short on details. It shows lovely photos of nature and healthy wildlife, not dead animals.

The website, allfla.org, does not identify its president or board and includes nonsensical statements like, “The birds aren’t thriving without hunting.”

Amendment 2 is a way to get hunters and fishermen riled up about a nonissue so they will go to the polls.John Manoush, North Venice

Good deeds a reminder that people care

Two events in a month have supercharged my belief that people still care for one another.

In March, I was walking to regain strength from a heart procedure when I passed Loyalty Lawn & Landscaping workers. I turned to watch and tripped, hitting my forehead and elbow on the pavement and bleeding profusely.

Once on my feet, one of the landscapers, Adam Adkinson, insisted on walking me three blocks to my condo. After calling my daughter, Adam insisted on waiting for her. (It so happens that Adam is the son of the Loyalty owner.)

I had him alert my next-door neighbor, who tried to clean me up. The Sarasota Memorial Hospital ER did a great job of sewing me up.

Then, this week, a fellow came to my door unannounced. He had my wallet and driver’s license. My wallet was dropped into a TPC lake at the 16th hole about 14 months ago − written off and forgotten.

The man was Glen, the golf ball diver, who refused a tip. “I thought you might need it,” he said. All my papers, credit card and deteriorated money were there.

Sarasota residents should savor the knowledge that we are surrounded with openhearted/good people who will help when needed.

Ken Perry, Sarasota

Protect health of Florida’s outdoor workers

I write about the disheartening news that on April 11 Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 433, a bill preventing local governments from requiring heat protection for outdoor workers.

NPR has stated that roughly 2 million people in Florida work outside, in fields including construction and agriculture. The state’s summer temperatures can reach up to 95 degrees, with the humidity and blazing sun making it feel over 100.

The problem is exacerbated by the heavy gear many workers must wear to complete their tasks.

It is unconscionable to deprive outdoor workers of mandatory heat relief, a timely break to rest in a shaded area and have a cool drink.

I implore the governor to reconsider this ban and ask all state residents to write to their representatives and business leaders, calling on them to do whatever is necessary to protect the health of outdoor workers.

Remember this: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It is the golden rule of humanity.

Hope Black, University Park

