Hunterdon man charged in fatal hit-and-run near Somerville Senior Citizens building

A Hunterdon County man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection with the death of an elderly pedestrian near the Somerville Senior Citizens building on Friday evening.

Andres Estaban Silva, 33, of Raritan Township, is facing a five to 10-year sentence in state prison if found guilty of the second-degree crime.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said Silva was driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma westbound on Veterans Memorial Drive at about 6 p.m. Friday when he was making a left turn onto Somerset Street and struck 72-year-old borough resident Flor De Maria E. Huamani-Sanchez

She was taken to the hospital with internal injuries and severe head trauma. She died later that evening, McDonald said.

After Huamani-Sanchez was struck, Silva allegedly made a U-turn and drove eastbound on Veterans Memorial Drive, the prosecutor said.

A short time later, Silva drove back to the scene and parked in a parking lot on Somerset Street, McDonald said.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Somerville Police Department, the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (C.A.R.T.) and the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at 908-725-0331 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

