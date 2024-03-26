Hunterdon County lottery player wins $50K playing Powerball

A lottery player in Hunterdon County won $50,000 in the Wednesday, March 20, Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer Food Store in Clinton, 10 Old Highway 22. The winning numbers were: 13, 22, 27, 54 and 66. The Red Powerball number was 9.

Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26. Drawings are broadcast live at 10:59 pm ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

