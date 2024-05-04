Hunter’s Run Conservancy District to hold meetings for readjustment of appraisal benefits

LANCASTER – The Hunter’s Run Conservancy District will be holding public open house meetings related to a readjustment of appraisal benefits notification sent to property owners in the district on April 19.

The meetings are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6, and Thursday, May 16, at the Fairfield County Liberty Center, 952 Liberty Drive.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the District and the proposed assessment, and speak with representatives from the District, dam safety experts and engineers who helped compile the final Reappraisal of Benefits report. Ohio Revised Code 6101.33 allows property owners or public corporations to file exceptions to the readjusted appraisal of benefits. Property owners subject to the assessment must file in writing with the Fairfield County Clerk of Courts, located at 224 E. Main St.

A plaque describes Dam No. 1 on Mt. Zion Road in Hocking Township. The dam is a part of the Hunter's Run Conservancy District, an organization that maintains a network of more than 20 dams in the Hocking River watershed.

Exception forms, which can be found at www.huntersruncd.org, must be postmarked or submitted in person, in writing on or before 4 p.m. May 20. A hearing on the appraisal report, and any exceptions thereto, will be held between May 29, and June 7. Those filing timely exceptions will be notified of the time and place where their exceptions will be heard.

Hunter’s Run Conservancy District, a political subdivision created under Ohio Revised Code 6101, oversees a system of 28 dams that control 50 percent of the runoff that flows through Lancaster within the Upper Hocking Watershed. This system provides direct and indirect benefits to more than 40,000 residents, farms, homes and businesses, along with bridges and roadways.

