Hunter Biden's Reaction To Guilty Verdict Raises Eyebrows

After deliberating for approximately three hours spread over two days, jurors in Wilmington, Delaware, reached a guilty verdict against Hunter Biden.

The charges stemmed from his 2018 purchase of a firearm, wherein he was accused of falsely denying drug use on his application and unlawfully possessing the firearm for 11 days.

As the guilty verdict was read in Hunter Biden's gun trial, the President's son had a reaction that has raised eyebrows amongst Americans.

Hunter Biden Found Guilty On Three Charges In Gun Trial

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three felony counts connected to his purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors claimed that the President's son lied on a mandatory gun purchase form that he was neither unlawfully using drugs nor addicted to them.

Two charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years, while one carries a maximum penalty of five. Yet, given his status as a first-time offender, it's likely that he'll receive a reduced sentence if he receives a prison sentence at all. He may serve on parole instead.

'No Visible Reaction' To Guilty Verdict

Hunter Biden holding a cell phone

NBC News said Hunter Biden had "no visible reaction" to the verdict. Many family members, including Jill Biden, were not in the courtroom when the news was read. The First Lady arrived at the courthouse just minutes after the jury's verdict was announced, missing the verdict's reading in the courtroom.

Some family members were in the elevator when they met with reporters and learned the guilty verdict had already been handed down.

There is a "small smattering" of protesters "taunting" the press and "the Biden family as they come in and out every day just repeating Republican talking points as it relates to the Biden family in general," per NBC.

The Associated Press reported that Hunter hugged both of his attorneys following the verdict. He then kissed his wife, Melissa, and they exited the courtroom hand in hand.

Additionally, Hunter left the courthouse holding hands with the first lady and his wife, and no one spoke to reporters. They got into the SUVs waiting outside the courthouse, and drove off.

Americans React To The President's Son's Reaction

Hunter Biden seen at Trial in Wilmington, DE

Following Hunter Biden's guilty verdict, many took to social media to express their thoughts on how the President's son reacted to the decision.

"Nobody is crying or melting down," one X user wrote. "Jill Biden and Hunter rush to the car without taking any questions from the press pool outside?" another questioned as they were confused by their reactions.

"After the verdict was read, [Hunter] nodded and patted his lawyer on the back and hugged him. Doesn’t sound like he’s too worried about it. Wonder if he knows the fix is in, and he won’t see jail time," another wrote in an X post.

On the contrary, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl said the "one-word response [he] got from a very close friend of Hunter Biden's is 'stunned.'"

President Joe Biden On Hunter Biden's Trial Outcome

Joe Biden Visits Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

Shortly after news broke that Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three charges in his gun trial, President Joe Biden released a statement similar to his past statements on the situation.

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad," he began, per CNN. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

The President of the United States said he would "accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process." He also confirmed that Hunter will be appealing. "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that," he concluded.

Who Testified During The Gun Trial?

Melissa Cohen Biden holds hands with Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's guilty verdict comes days after attorney Abbe Lowell claimed "nothing on the form about the definition of a user" and that Hunter's drug use "did not start until later." However, Hunter Biden's ex-girlfriend testified that he was seemingly using it in the months leading up to the purchase.

When Zoe Kestan, Hunter's ex, took the stand, she told the jury that she witnessed the President's son smoke crack cocaine “every 20 minutes or so” in early 2018, months before he purchased the gun. An FBI agent also testified that the 54-year-old was texting about smoking crack in the days leading up to the purchase.

Hunter Biden never took the stand. He faces up to 25 years in prison.