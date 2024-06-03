Hunter Biden's family shows up for jury selection. Who is Melissa Cohen Biden?

For the Bidens, family has always been a priority.

That was evidenced as Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen, accompanied him into the federal courthouse in downtown Wilmington Monday ahead of his trial.

Soon after, his sister, Ashley Biden, entered the courthouse, as did his mother and First Lady Jill Biden. All sat directly behind Hunter in the courtroom Monday morning as jury selection began.

Who is Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen?

Hunter Biden is currently married to Melissa Cohen, a 32-year-old South African filmmaker.

Hunter Biden enters the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, in the morning before jury selection begins in USA v. Robert Hunter Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, June 3, 2024.

He met her in May 2019 and less than a week later, he proposed.

The Biden family was not at the wedding. Hunter told The New Yorker of his father's support for the marriage.

“I called my dad and said that we just got married. He was on speaker, and he said to her, 'Thank you for giving my son the courage to love again.'

“And he said to me, 'Honey, I knew that when you found love again that I'd get you back ... And my reply was, I said, 'Dad, I always had love. And the only thing that allowed me to see it was the fact that you never gave up on me, you always believed in me.' "

Who is Hunter Biden's ex-wife?

Kathleen Buhle was married to Hunter Biden from 1993 to 2017. Together, they have three children: Naomi, Finnegan and Maisey.

In 2022, Buhle published "If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing," which details parts of her life with Hunter, including Hunter's struggles with addiction.

Hunter and Kathleen Biden (left) accompany Hunter's father, Vice President Joe Biden, and wife Jill at Arlington National Cemetery for the burial of Sen. Edward Kennedy on Aug. 29, 2009, in Arlington, Virginia.

Buhle remains a likely witness for the prosecution in Hunter Biden's felony firearms trial.

What role does Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden, play?

The trial focuses on − and really all started with − an odd incident involving Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden at a Delaware grocery store in October 2018.

It was there, at Janssen's Market, that Hallie Biden threw away Hunter Biden's gun after she searched his vehicle and found it in the center console.

Hunter Biden was dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau, at the time. The two started seeing each other in 2016.

Hallie Biden is expected to testify about this incident and what transpired.

Hunter Biden's parents supported the couple in their relationship. In 2017, they said, "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have (our) full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Some reporting for this story has been compiled from Delaware Online/The News Journal archives.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Who is Hunter Biden's wife? Melissa Cohen, Jill Biden attends trial