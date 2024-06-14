Hunter Biden's conviction doesn't make me want to behave like I'm in a cult | Letters

(L-R) First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, after he was found guilty. A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on June 11 on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting U.S. president. The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the federal charges facing him.

Hunter Biden’s conviction doesn’t make me want to send President Joe Biden more money. It doesn’t make me want to attack the justice system, call our government a "banana republic," call the prosecutors deranged, share private information about the judge’s family or jurors online, tweet about how he’s really doing this "for me," or throw on a T-shirt with Hunter’s mugshot on it.

I’m not doing any of that because I’m not in a cult.

Mel Shuller, Montgomery

Republicans believe in putting criminals behind bars

Regarding, "Hamilton County integrity unit nothing but an election-year stunt," June 9: Mark Painter didn't even try to hide his disdain for Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers in his recent guest opinion, suggesting that she "values convictions over justice" and that "no party should hold an office forever." Does that also mean, Mr. Painter, that all of the other county offices (and even that of the mayor) should change hands periodically?

Republican Joe Deters, and now Powers, believe that putting criminals behind bars makes them think twice about committing another crime when they get out. Big-city Democratic prosecutors seem to think that giving offenders a second, third and fourth chance is the way to go. Look at the rising crime rates in all of the big cities where the important offices are all held by Democrats, and then tell me which approach is best.

William Graham, Mount Washington

