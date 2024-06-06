Hunter Biden was using drugs around the time he bought a gun, Hallie Biden says

Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law and former romantic partner, Hallie Biden, took the stand at his trial on gun-related charges Thursday and told jurors she believed he was using cocaine around the time he bought a pistol in the fall of 2018.

Federal prosecutors asked Hallie about a series of text messages she exchanged with Hunter in the days after he bought a Colt revolver on Oct. 12, 2018.

In the texts, Hunter said he was “waiting for a dealer named Mookie” and said he was “sleeping on a car smoking crack.”

The texts, along with Hallie’s testimony, are pivotal evidence as prosecutors try to prove that Hunter was an active drug user when he purchased the firearm. Special counsel David Weiss has charged the president’s son with three federal felonies for allegedly lying about his drug use when he bought the gun and then illegally possessing the gun for about two weeks.

Hallie was married to Hunter’s brother, Beau, who died in 2015. She later became romantically involved with Hunter.

She is the third former romantic partner of the president’s son to be called to the stand by prosecutors. On Wednesday, Hunter’s ex-wife and another woman described in harrowing detail Hunter’s abuse of crack cocaine, but neither of those witnesses testified about his alleged drug use at the exact time he bought and owned the gun.

Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, has argued that Hunter had recently completed a rehab program when he bought the gun and believed at the time that he was not addicted. But Hallie’s testimony will make it tougher for the defense to advance that argument.

Hallie described finding the gun in Hunter’s truck after he showed up to her house early in the morning on Oct. 23, 2018. She said she cleaned out the truck and found remnants of crack, drug paraphernalia and the gun. She later took it to a local grocery store and threw it in a trash can, she told jurors.