Hunter Biden trial updates: Prosecutors expect to wrap case Friday; Will Hunter testify?

Federal prosecutors in the trial against Hunter Biden are expected to rest their case Friday after days of personal testimony about Biden's drug use and struggle with addiction.

Jurors on Thursday heard from Hallie Biden, widow of the late Beau Biden and Hunter's ex-lover, about how she discovered and then trashed the gun at the center of the federal firearms case. Her testimony also included her own drug use during her time dating the man she referred to as her brother-in-law, as well as her attempts to help him find sobriety.

The court also heard from law enforcement who investigated the missing gun after Hallie Biden threw it away at a Delaware grocery store, only to find it missing from the trash when she went to retrieve it.

FROM THE TRIAL: Was Hunter Biden using drugs when he bought his gun? Hallie Biden talks drug use, gun discovery

Prosecutors are expected to call two more members of law enforcement Friday before resting their case and handing it over to the defense. Defense attorneys said Thursday they haven't yet decided if Hunter Biden will take the stand.

Follow along for live updates from the courthouse Friday:

Meet the man who found Hunter Biden's gun

When Hallie Biden went looking for the gun she discarded of Hunter Biden's only to find it no longer there, she "panicked," she told the jury Thursday.

This prompted her to file a police report − and for police to go on a quest to find a dumpster-diving man often seen around shopping centers in Greenville. Meet Edward Banner, who prosecutors called to the stand Thursday.

Edward Banner, the man who found Hunter Biden’s gun in the trash, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden's felony gun charges continues today with additional witnesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In a trial where testimony has been heavy with sorrow and emotion, Banner's questioning, as well as that of the Delaware State Police detective who tracked down him and the gun, provided moments of levity and answered an odd question: Who was the man that was fishing through the garbage and unknowingly found a gun owned by the president's son six years ago?

--Xerxes Wilson and Isabel Hughes

NEED TO KNOW: Janssen's, StarQuest Shooters and more: The Delaware people, places part of Hunter Biden's trial

President Biden says he wouldn’t pardon his son if he is convicted

President Joe Biden said he would not pardon his son Hunter Biden, who is on trial for federal gun charges, according to a wide-ranging exclusive interview with ABC News.

ABC anchor David Muir, interviewing President Biden in France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, asked whether he would accept the outcome of his son’s trial.

“Yes,” the president said.

Muir also asked if he would rule out a pardon for his son.

“Yes,” the president said.

--Bart Jansen

