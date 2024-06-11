Hunter Biden trial updates: Jury continues deliberations in felony gun case

The jury in Hunter Biden's federal gun case will resume deliberations Tuesday morning to decide whether the president's son knowingly lied on a form used to purchase a gun in October 2018.

Biden, 54, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges: lying on a federal screening form, lying to a gun dealer and possessing the gun. But first-time offenders on non-violent charges are typically given shorter sentences.

The trial marks the first time a child of a sitting president is tried for a crime.

What happened in court Monday?

Jurors deliberated for about an hour Monday afternoon before court adjourned for the day at 4:30 p.m.

This came after the defense quickly rested its case Monday morning and moved into closing arguments, where both prosecutors and the defense laid out their cases. Hunter Biden did not take the stand in his own defense.

CATCH UP Hunter Biden trial live updates: Deliberations begin in historic case against president's son

Prosecutors argued that the evidence in the case is clear, even using Hunter Biden's own words in text messages and memoir excerpts to show that he was using in October 2018.

Wise emphasized his ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan’s testimony, noting she told the jury Hunter Biden was smoking crack well after his California rehab stay and that drug paraphernalia was in different parts of the house.

“She said it was all over,” Wise told the jury. “There was no sober companion there.”

He also noted a passage in Biden’s memoir where he glowingly describes the rehab stay: “The beauty, the peace, the support, right until the moment I relapsed.”

Wise called this a “searingly honest account,” telling people he relapsed.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell, however, has worked to cast doubt on what prosecutors have actually proved in their case, beginning his closing argument by reading a line from the jury instruction about “suspicion or conjecture."

Lowell emphasized that prosecutors must show that Biden “knowingly” lied.

“The word knowingly cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” Lowell said.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Hunter Biden trial: Jury resumes deliberations Tuesday in gun case