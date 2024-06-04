Hunter Biden trial live updates: Opening arguments set to begin in felony gun case

Opening statements in Hunter Biden’s felony gun trial are expected to begin Tuesday morning, kicking off the presentation of evidence in the historic case.

Hunter Biden faces three felonies over whether he lied on a federal gun form in 2018 that asked if he was addicted to drugs. It is the first criminal case against the child of a sitting president in U.S. history.

On Monday, a jury of 12 was seated in the federal courthouse in Wilmington. First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden's wife Melissa Cohen Biden and his sister, Ashley Biden, attended the first day of proceedings.

Tuesday’s opening addresses to the jury by both federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden’s defense attorney will be followed by testimony from an FBI agent who investigated the case, prosecutors said as court adjourned Monday.

Court procedure also does not rule out the potential for a plea deal to be struck before testimony begins Tuesday morning. It is unclear if any such deal has been offered.

Who’s testifying at the trial?

While every witness in the case isn't set in stone, there have been reports about who's expected to testify at the Delaware trial.

StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply, where Hunter Biden purchased his gun, is owned by Ron and Stephanie Palimere. Ron is expected to be called to testify.

At least two employees from the gun store at the center of the case are expected to testify at the trial. Millard Greer, a former state police officer who authored the final investigative report on the incident included in court files, is expected to testify.

Hallie Biden, who was married to President Joe Biden's other son, the late Beau Biden, is also expected to provide testimony. Hallie Biden and Hunter Biden were in a relationship in 2018, and she told law enforcement officials she found a gun in Hunter Biden's vehicle and threw it away outside of a Delaware store.

