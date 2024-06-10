Hunter Biden trial live updates: Will Hunter Biden testify? Defense to call more witnesses

Hunter Biden's federal firearms case continues Monday after details of his battle with addiction filled a Wilmington courtroom last week.

The defense will continue their case Monday, with at least two more witnesses expected, possibly including James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden. Attorneys said they have not yet decided whether Hunter Biden will take the stand in his own defense.

James Biden was at the courthouse when the defense began presenting witnesses Friday. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika sent the jury home early on Friday afternoon after jurors heard testimony from Biden's eldest daughter, attorney Naomi Biden.

Hunter Biden faces three felony charges that he lied on a federal gun form that asked if he was addicted to drugs. Prosecutors will also have to decide whether to present a rebuttal case.

After closing arguments, the case will go to the jury.

Who could be called for the defense?

On Monday, defense lawyer Abbe Lowell could call a police officer who became involved in the investigation after Biden's sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, tossed .38-cal. revolver into a grocery store trash can 11 days after he purchased it.

Lowell could also call James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, to testify about paying for his nephew's drug rehabilitation program.

— Xerxes Wilson

