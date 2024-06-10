Hunter Biden’s trial heads toward closing arguments as he declines to testify

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, declined to take the stand Monday at his criminal trial on gun-related charges.

The younger Biden’s defense team rested its case without calling him to testify, paving the way for closing arguments to begin. The jury of 12 Delawareans could begin deliberating later in the day.

Biden faces three felony charges, brought by special counsel David Weiss, stemming from his purchase of a handgun in October 2018. Prosecutors have charged Biden with illegally possessing a gun as a drug user and lying on paperwork about his drug addiction at the purchase.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years if convicted on all counts, but would likely receive much less prison time, if any.

First Lady Jill Biden, who has attended most of the trial, was back in court on Monday.