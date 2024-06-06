Hunter Biden gun trial updates: Hallie Biden expected to testify about drug use, gun incident

Testimony at Hunter Biden's federal firearms trial Wednesday featured some of those once close to the president's son − and Thursday is expected to feature more of the same.

Hallie Biden, widow of the late Beau Biden and Hunter's ex-lover, is expected to testify about Hunter Biden's drug use − and her own − while they were romantically involved. Hallie Biden is key to the trial, as she threw away the gun Hunter Biden purchased in October 2018 at a Delaware grocery store, only to go back and try to retrieve it later.

The whole incident is what prompted Delaware State Police to get involved, and ultimately, what prompted a closer look at the gun purchase.

So far, jurors have heard from FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen, who investigated Hunter Biden and led off the prosecution's witness list. Then came Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and mother of three of his children, as well as Zoe Kestan, Hunter Biden’s former girlfriend.

Both women spoke about Hunter Biden's struggle with addiction and what the woman witnessed while they were with him.

Last on the stand Wednesday was Gordon Cleveland, a part-time employee at StarQuest Shooters and Survival Supply in northern Delaware who sold Hunter Biden the gun he purchased at the center of the trial.

Cleveland remained on the stand when court adjourned for the day Wednesday and the defense is expected to resume its cross-examination Thursday morning.

What will Hallie Biden testify about?

Hallie Biden was in a romantic relationship with Hunter Biden in October 2018, according to pretrial motions filed by prosecutors, the same month that Hunter purchased the gun and that Hallie later threw it away at a north Delaware grocery store.

Hallie Biden is expected to testify in Hunter Biden's gun trial and could take the stand as early as Thursday.

Hallie Biden, according to prosecutors, will testify that she saw Hunter Biden use drugs multiple times. She will also speak about him staying at her home in the fall of 2018 and how she and her kids would search his "bags, backpacks, and vehicle in an effort to help him get sober," according to court documents.

They found drugs and drug paraphernalia multiple times, prosecutors said.

Hallie Biden also had multiple text message exchanges with Hunter Biden, which will be used as evidence in the trial.

— Xerxes Wilson

3 House GOP chairmen call for charges against Hunter Biden, James Biden

Three House Republican chairmen urged the Justice Department on Wednesday to press charges against Hunter Biden and James Biden, the son and brother of President Joe Biden, for allegedly lying to Congress.

President Biden denied benefitting from the business deals of his relatives and the White House has called the investigation baseless and partisan.

Reps. James Comer of Kentucky, who heads the Oversight and Accountability Committee; Jim Jordan of Ohio, who heads the Judiciary Committee; and Jason Smith of Missouri, who heads the Ways and Means Committee, wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland arguing Hunter and James Biden made statements that could implicate the president in influence peddling.

“Our investigation has revealed President Biden knew about, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world,” Comer said.

— Bart Jansen

