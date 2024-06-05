Hunter Biden gun trial live updates: FBI agent still on stand for cross-examination

The jury got their first real glimpse of the case facing Hunter Biden Tuesday as prosecutors and defense attorneys walked through what they plan to lay out in the coming days.

Hunter Biden faces three felonies over whether he lied on a federal gun form in 2018 that asked if he was addicted to drugs. It is the first criminal case against the child of a sitting president in U.S. history.

Once the court completed opening arguments, prosecutors spent the second half of the day with Special Agent Erika Jensen on the witness stand, using her testimony to introduce a raft of text messages they say show drug use on Hunter Biden's part.

They also used Hunter Biden's own voice when they played for the court excerpts from his memoir.

Late into Tuesday, Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s defense attorney began his cross-examination of Jensen.

In it, he questioned her about the relative scarcity of text messages from October 2018, the month the gun was purchased, that actually reference drug use. Court adjourned with Jensen still on the stand, and Lowell will pick up where he left off to begin Wednesday.

Who might testify Wednesday?

Abbe Lowell will continue his cross-examination of Jensen Wednesday.

Then, if prosecutors call witnesses in the order they outlined to the jury in opening statements, Kathleen Buhle, Hunter's ex-wife will testify, followed by Zoe Kestan, his ex-girlfriend and then Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden's former lover and his brother's widow.

It's unclear if prosecutors will call those witnesses in that order or how many witnesses the trial will get through Wednesday.

Who is FBI agent Erika Jensen?

Erika Jensen is an FBI agent who has served for 20 years and was assigned to Biden's case in the fall of 2023, NBC News reported.

Jensen is also the subject of an HBO limited series by "The Wire" creator David Simon, "We Own This City." She ran an investigation into the Baltimore Police Department Gun Trace Task Force. Eight officers were convicted as a result of the investigation, for charges on racketeering, robbery, extortion and overtime fraud charges, according to NBC affiliate WBFF.

