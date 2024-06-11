Hunter Biden guilty verdict adds to president's distractions ahead of Trump debate

WASHINGTON - Hunter Biden's felony conviction on Tuesday could continue to distract President Joe Biden during pivotal weeks of his 2024 reelection bid, with the first presidential debate against Donald Trump fast approaching and a second federal criminal trial coming shortly before Election Day,

Although not a part of his father's campaign and not on the ballot himself in November, the conviction on three gun related charges could also complicate the Biden campaign's labeling of his opponent, former President Donald Trump as a felon who should not return to the Oval Office.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in the trial over whether he lied on a federal gun form in 2018 that asked if he was addicted to drugs.

Trump has avoiding talking about the trial, but whether he will continue that is unclear. The two men will face each other for the first time in a presidential debate June 27.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 11: (L-R) First lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 11, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. A federal jury has convicted Hunter Biden on all three federal felony gun charges he faced. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The more than a week-long trial laid bare graphic details of Hunter Biden’s years long struggle with addiction, at times causing Biden family members visible anguish in the courtroom. First lady Jill Biden, who is Hunter's stepmother, watched much of the testimony along with her daughter Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen Biden.

Throughout the the trial, the White House and Biden's campaign team refused to discuss what they call an internal family matter.

Joe Biden stayed away from the courthouse and avoided discussing the trial in public, but it has long been apparent that he is extremely protective of his youngest, and only surviving, son. He said in a statement the first day of the trial that it would be inappropriate for him to talk about the case, but that he loves his son.

“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” the statement read. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us.”

He said halfway through the trial that if convicted, he would not pardon his son.

Nonetheless, George W. Bush biographer Bill Minutaglio said the airing of Hunter Biden's dirty laundry has gone beyond what other president's children have been subject to and that must eat at the president.

"I'm sure that he deeply, deeply cares for Hunter and it must drive him crazy. It really must cause him a lot of sleepless nights to weigh the political calculus versus the personal calculus," Minutaglio said.

The family put up a united front in the Wilmington courtroom as it has for the unrelated year and a half long investigation into his business dealings by House Republicans who were looking for a reason to impeach his father.

Republicans largely avoided discussing the Delaware case, with some saying Republican voters were already up in arms about former President Donald Trump's 34-count felony conviction and they didn't want to change the topic. Their investigation has largely stalled ahead of the election, though Reublican leaders wrote to the Justice Department during the trial recommending Biden’s son Hunter and brother James be charged for making false statements to Congress during the investigation.

When asked to comment on the trial on Fox News, Trump instead pivoted to talk about addiction and his brother Fred Trump Jr., who died of complications from alcoholism.

That is noticeably different than how Trump acted in the 2020 contest. The former president repeatedly brought up Hunter Biden's business ties to Ukraine, and mocked his past drug abuse.

During their first presidential debate in 2020, Trump called out Biden's son for being administratively discharged from the Navy after testing positive for cocaine.

The spectre of Hunter Biden's legal troubles will likely rise again ahead of Election Day. He faces a second trial in September in California over his failure to pay taxes for several years.

More than half of Americans said in a Reuters/Ipsos poll last summer that they believe Hunter Biden received favorable treatment from prosecutors because he is the president's son. That includes 75% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 33% of Democrats, the survey showed.

Hunter Biden's guilty verdict may also muddy waters for Democrats, who as of late have relished in calling Trump a convicted felon.

Other progressive allies, however, may use this moment to undercut Trump and Republican claims that there is a two-tiered legal justice system.

More than half of Americans said in a Reuters/Ipsos poll last summer that they believe Hunter Biden received favorable treatment from prosecutors because he is the president's son. That includes 75% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 33% of Democrats, the survey showed.

Whether any of this will have an impact on the election is up for debate.

Polling has shown the president's son isn't the top of mind for most voters, but other thermometers show Joe Biden's surviving son is a vulnerability.

An October 2023 AP-NORC poll found 68% of U.S. adults think President Bided acted either unethically or illegally in his son's business dealings. Just 30% said Joe Biden has done nothing wrong regarding Hunter’s business dealings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hunter Biden's guilty verdict and President Joe Biden's campaign