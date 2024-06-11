Hunter Biden found guilty on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three counts in his federal gun trial in Delaware.

The president’s son was charged in a three-count indictment following an investigation by prosecutor David Weiss, who was appointed U.S. attorney by Donald Trump and made special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The charges came after a deal fell through last year on both gun and tax allegations. Biden still faces a separate trial for the latter; he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Biden was charged with lying on paperwork related to his 2018 purchase of a firearm and his possession of it as a drug user or addict.

NBC News reported that a sentencing date will be set at a later time. The judge, Trump appointee Maryellen Noreika, will impose sentence after hearing arguments from the parties and considering the federal sentencing guidelines, which may call for more than a year in prison, though the judge has discretion in the final determination.

If Biden challenges his sentence on appeal, among the issues he may press is a Second Amendment claim in light of Supreme Court precedent that has expanded gun rights in recent years.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, "I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com