Hunter Biden asks federal appeals court to postpone his June trial on gun charges

Hunter Biden is asking a federal appeals court to postpone his trial on gun charges, which is scheduled to start next month in Delaware.

An attorney for the president's son filed the request to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday — two weeks before the trial is set to get underway in Wilmington. A three-judge panel already rejected Biden’s request to overturn the trial judge's rejection of several motions to dismiss the case.

“There is no urgency in having an immediate trial of Robert Hunter Biden, but the district court is pressing forward with a June 3, 2024, trial and imposing all the pretrial burdens that come with that even before this Court has issued its mandate returning jurisdiction to the district court,” Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell wrote in Monday's court filing.

He simultaneously asked the full bench of the 3rd Circuit to reconsider Biden's previous appeal concerning motions to dismiss the indictment on various grounds.

Biden was indicted in September on federal charges that he had a gun when he was using narcotics, including allegations that he submitted a form falsely stating he was not using illegal drugs when he bought the revolver in 2018. He pleaded not guilty in October.

In a separate case, Biden faces federal tax charges. That case is set to go to trial June 20 in California. Biden has also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Both cases are being prosecuted by special counsel David Weiss, whom President Donald Trump appointed as U.S. attorney for Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland later named Weiss to his current position.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com