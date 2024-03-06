Hunt signals the end of National Insurance - live updates

Jeremy Hunt today signalled a future Tory government could look to abolish National Insurance entirely.

The Chancellor said during his Budget address that “the way we tax people’s income is particularly unfair”.

“If you get your income from having a job, you pay two types of tax – National Insurance contributions and income tax - if you get it from other sources you pay only one,” he said.

“This double taxation of work is unfair. The result is a complicated system that penalises work instead of encouraging it.”

Mr Hunt confirmed that National Insurance will be cut by 2p from April in a move that will save the average worker £450. But he signalled he wanted to go further in the future to create a “simpler, fairer” tax system.

He said: “Because Conservatives believe that making work pay is of the most fundamental importance, because we believe that the double taxation of work is unfair, our long-term ambition is to end this unfairness.

“When it is responsible, when it can be achieved without increasing borrowing and when it can be delivered without compromising high quality public services, we will continue to cut National Insurance as we have done today so we truly make work pay.”

“Today we put this country back on the path back to lower taxes,” Jeremy Hunt declared as he delivered what is likely to have been the last Budget before the general election.

Tory MPs will be glad of another downpayment from Hunt on his tax-cutting rhetoric as he delivered a further 2p cut to National Insurance, which takes effect next month. Other headline measures included more cash for the NHS aimed at increasing productivity, the abolition of non-dom tax status and the high-income child benefit threshold rising to £60,000 from £50,000 in a foretaste of wider reforms to the system.

But with no new money for defence and no income tax cuts, it will take a bit more than what was announced today to quell restive backbenchers as the Tories’ election prospects continue to look bleak.

Jeremy Hunt delivered the last Spring Budget before the general election

This was a steady-as-she-goes Budget, with Hunt’s rhetoric on everything from childcare to the public finances as a whole suggesting this is a Government intent on sticking to a plan that will last into another parliament. Hunt and Sunak will be cheering a new projection that shows inflation is now set to fall to below two per cent within months.

The Chancellor told a positive story today, promising that there is more to come. He will have to hope not only will luck be on his side, but that he and Sunak will find the nation is in listening mode and feeling better off in a few months’ time.

Hunt urged to ‘stop the taxi tax’

MPs and campaigners have warned Jeremy Hunt he must now “match words with decisive action” as he confirmed he would look at the “taxi tax”.

The levy would place 20 per cent VAT on rides for passengers, with Mr Hunt saying earlier today that he will examine “options” about its future.

Jonathan Gullis, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North and a former education minister, said: “Today’s announcement from the Chancellor that the Government will consult on the taxi tax is a positive step for cabbies in areas like Stoke-on-Trent and should be welcomed.

“But the Chancellor must match his words with decisive action, and urgently act to stop people and businesses from being harmed by this unnecessary tax.”

Gareth Cadwallader, a spokesman for the Stop the Taxi Tax campaign, said: “It’s good news that the Chancellor is looking for solutions to Stop the Taxi Tax, which would put up the price of journeys for millions of people across the country. There’s been enough dither and delay and this harmful tax must be stopped before it hits passengers, businesses and jobs.”

Autumn election is ‘working assumption’, says Jeremy Hunt

Speaking to Jeremy Hunt on Sky News, Beth Rigby asked him: “As chancellor, your time could be running out in Number 11. It seems to me you’re planning for the autumn election now. The Prime Minister indicated it.

“You presumably, looking at energy bills, falling interest rates falling potentially over the summer and even maybe another fiscal event. Is that the plan?”

Mr Hunt responded: “That’s the working assumption. But in the end, it’s a choice the Prime Minister makes.”

Hunt: I’m ‘making progress’ towards getting rid of National Insurance

In an interview with the BBC, Jeremy Hunt pointed to the section of the Budget speech in which he said that he “would like to end [the] unfairness” of National Insurance.

Asked whether that meant getting rid of it, the Chancellor replied: “I’m making progress towards that.

“But I’ve said we will only do that when it’s affordable and as long as we’re able to do it without risking public services.

“And look at my record in the Autumn Statement and today, I cut 2p off National Insurance without increasing borrowing and without impacting on public services. And that is the direction we’d like to go to more.”

Tory MP: Chancellor should have cut income tax

A Tory MP has said he would have preferred the Chancellor to cut income tax as there is “no point” keeping the triple lock if more pensioners are dragged into paying taxes, writes our Political Correspondent Amy Gibbons.

Sir Edward Leigh said the cut would be “much more dynamic” than slashing National Insurance.

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “I would have preferred, I must admit, instead of a cut in National Insurance, I would have preferred a cut in income tax. I think it has much more dynamic behind it. I think people understand it.”

He added: “There are many people who don’t pay National Insurance - savers, people of pensionable age.

“There’s no point in keeping the triple lock if you’re dragging more and more pensioners into paying tax, and dragging more and more pensioners - not rich people, not rich pensioners - even into a higher rate tax.”

Tax bands are normally increased with inflation in order to stop workers from drifting into higher brackets as their wages rise.

But the thresholds have been frozen since 2021, meaning millions of people are being forced to pay higher rates.

Hunt: This is ‘absolutely not’ the last throw of the dice

Asked whether the Budget was “the last throw of the dice” before the general election, Jeremy Hunt told Sky News: “Absolutely not. We have produced today a budget that shows that we are turning a corner.

“We have had a plan since the time I became chancellor to bring down inflation and restore growth. The numbers, published and independently verified by the Office for Budget Responsibility, show that plan is working.

“And what we are really saying when it comes to an election, whenever that is, and that’s a decision for the Prime Minister, is that the fundamental choice is a Labour Party that thinks that you grow the economy by spending more and a Conservative Party that thinks that the way to fire up the economy is actually to bring down the tax burden.

“And the changes that we’ve made today on National Insurance, combined with what we did in the autumn, mean that will fill around one in five vacancies in the economy.”

Andrew Bowie: Hunt understands the importance of windfall tax issue

The Energy Minister tweets again:

I've spoken to the Chancellor. He understands the importance of the EPL issue in the North East.



The fact is only the Conservatives support our Oil and Gas sector. Thats why, for example, we are alone in retaining the capital gains allowances. So now we need get on and deliver. — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) March 6, 2024

‘Unlike the Parliamentary Labour Party, it was very polite’

Lauren Shirreff is on Committee Corridor where Jeremy Hunt has just addressed Tory backbenchers at the weekly meeting of the influential 1922 Committee.

Michael Fabricant, the Tory MP for Lichfield, said on his way out: “Unlike the Parliamentary Labour Party, it was very polite.”

05:41 PM GMT

Comment: ‘Hunt has just stuck two fingers up at pensioners’

The Chancellor’s headline 2p National Insurance cut is said to be all about rewarding graft and ensuring that work pays in Tory Britain, writes our head of money Ben Wilkinson.

But in reality, it is a veiled insult to the retirees who have worked hard all their lives and are now drawing income from their private pensions – and paying more tax than any previous retired generation.

The cut will save the average worker £450 and comes after National Insurance (NI) was reduced by two percentage points at the start of the new year.

Those aged 66 and over do not pay NI, and as a result they have been left empty-handed twice now following this Budget and last year’s Autumn Statement. That’s around £900 of personal taxation giveaways that pensioners have missed out on in the past six months.

Ben Wilkinson: The Budget ignored those trying to enjoy a well-earned retirement

Only 24 per cent think Hunt and Sunak’s plan is working

Less than a quarter of voters believe the Government’s plan for the economy is working, snap polling by Savanta has shown.

Three in five (60 per cent) said they believed Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s economic plan is not working, an increase of 11 per cent since the Autumn Statement in November, while just 24 per cent said it is working.

There was broad support for the measures announced today, with three in five (61 per cent) supporting the headline 2p cut to National Insurance. Extending the fuel duty freeze and a new tax on vapes were also popular.

Labour led the Conservatives by 11 points - 42 per cent to 31 per cent - on economic trust.

David Davis: Sunak should have cut income tax

Sir David Davis, a former Cabinet minister, has said he would have preferred the Chancellor to cut income tax, rather than National Insurance.

The senior Tory MP said it was “bogus nonsense” to suggest slashing National Insurance was “less inflationary”.

He told the Commons: “If I’d had my way, I would not have gone for National Insurance, I’d have gone for reducing income tax.

“Why do I say that? Well, there’s been a lot of assertions made in the public domain... I think probably emanating from the Treasury, that National Insurance is less inflationary than income tax.

“This is bogus nonsense. The only argument they have to support that is that National Insurance will pull into the employment pool some tens of thousands more people.

“Well, so will cutting income tax. And indeed, because income tax applies to people above the age of 65, it’ll also keep people in the workforce - highly skilled, highly capable people who we don’t want to retire. So I actually would have preferred an income tax cut rather than a National Insurance cut.”

Camilla Tominey's Budget verdict: We expected a revolution but this fell well short

05:30 PM GMT

Julian Knight: Tories are destined to lose the election

A senior MP has warned that the Conservatives are destined to lose the next election in a scathing attack on his former party.



Julian Knight said the Chancellor’s Budget was supposed to be a “do or die” moment, but it appears “it’s more not do, and then unfortunately we die”.

Mr Knight has sat as an Independent since he was suspended by the Tories in 2022 over a complaint about his conduct. He was later cleared of sex assault allegations by the police but he made it clear that he would not ask for the whip back.



Criticising the Conservatives’ economic record, he claimed that the country’s finances are “more vulnerable than they have ever been” because the Government is “addicted to debt”.



He said: “All we are doing is borrowing more, paying ourselves more for producing less. Unless the supply side is properly tackled by a bold government, I can see this nation being back at the door of the IMF, just like in 1976... This Budget was supposed to be a do or die. But looking at the documents and the wider polling, it’s more not do, and then unfortunately we die. The crying shame is... at least Blair had to work for his landslide.



”Finally, I reflect on my last words in this place before I chose to recuse myself voluntarily. They were, frankly, I’ve had enough. And to be honest with you, speaking to the British people on the doorsteps as I have been doing, and talking to my constituents, I’m really sorry to say that is precisely the verdict that will be delivered on the Government in the very near future.”

‘Absolutely clear’ we can expect autumn election, says Hayward

A Tory polling guru has said the Budget makes it “absolutely clear” that Rishi Sunak will wait to call an election in the autumn, writes Amy Gibbons.

Lord Hayward said the Conservatives had tried to “project competence” by taking a prudent approach, but said he was “not certain” this would “make much difference” to their electoral prospects.

He told The Telegraph: “I don’t think the financial elements will make that much difference. It’s whether it’s a sense of further progress in terms of confidence, and further away from Boris and Truss.”

On the timing of the election, he said: “I’ve always viewed that it was going to be October/November. So... I think the message is now absolutely clear that it’s going to be October/November.”

He added: “I think the essential message is look, we’ve got a grip of things, we’re proving we’re competent, and therefore you need time to do that.”

Suella Braverman: This Budget is a missed opportunity

Suella Braverman concluded: “I do believe this is overall a Budget which has some welcome elements but it has also represented somewhat of a missed opportunity to properly send the message that we are on the side of the British taxpayer, we will lower taxes and we will galvanise the economy to produce growth.”

05:08 PM GMT

Suella Braverman on the Budget

Mrs Braverman told the Commons: “My preference would have been a 2p cut of the basic rate of income tax, an increase in the personal allowance and a raising of the income tax thresholds to properly fix a tax regime which has become, I’m sad to say, a disincentive to work and endeavour in too many cases.

“[This] would have helped poorer households and lifted about 20 per cent of all taxpayers out of tax altogether.

“Cutting income tax rather than National Insurance helps a broader range of taxpayers, including workers, savers and pensioners.”

She said the value of the triple lock had been “depleted” because of fixed income tax and personal allowance thresholds, adding: “I do regret income tax was not chosen as the tax to cut today because pensioners have lost out as a result.

“Those thresholds do need to have been raised to tackle the invidious problem of fiscal drag... It’s a reason people are choosing to take early retirement and work less... I think it’s a missed opportunity and I hope the Prime Minister does remember the promise he made during his leadership campaign to cut income tax by the end of this Parliament.”

Braverman: Government locked down ‘too soon and too hard’

Suella Braverman has said the Government locked down “too soon and too hard”.

“To be fair to the Government things have been incredibly tough and challenging over the past few years. We paid the wages of millions of people effectively to stay at home.

“Now I’m very proud of the furlough scheme but I think we all need to reflect, again dispassionately and fairly, at the time of the pandemic.

“My own view with the benefit of hindsight and not absolving myself of any responsibility because I sat in Cabinet at the time of these decisions is that actually we did spend too much, we did lock down too soon and too hard and we did shut schools down in a way that was harmful rather than helpful.

“In the event of a similar pandemic I hope that we don’t make those same mistakes again. I don’t blame anyone, that was a time of unprecedented fear and uncertainty.

“But I do think that we will have to learn the lessons so that in the event of something similar happening, we don’t repeat those decisions again.

“I think we overreached, we overspent and we overcompensated for what could have been handled in a less damaging way for the economy, for the British people, in the medium term.”

Budget won’t be enough to ‘turn the tide’, says Braverman

Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, welcomed “many elements contained in today’s Budget”, including the National Insurance cut, the child benefit changes and the increase in the VAT business threshold.

But she added: “The real test for us today is asking ourselves whether these measures announced will turn the tide.

“Will they turn the tide on the highest tax burden in 70 years since World War Two? Will they turn the tide on our prospects of galvanising the British economy and stimulating growth after a decade of sluggish productivity?

“Will they turn the tide and send a message to the British taxpayer that we, the Conservatives, are the party of low tax and on their side?

“Those are the real questions we need to ask ourselves, honestly and with dispassionate fairness because if we are not honest with ourselves we have no one else to blame if we hand the keys to power to the Labour Party.”

04:53 PM GMT

Rees-Mogg criticises abolition of non-dom regime

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised the abolition of the non-dom tax status and the extension of the windfall tax.

“What we need to be doing is not the nickle and diming that is being done at the moment, but to look at the fundamentals of where our tax and spend policy is.

“£1.216tn is 44.5 per cent of GDP that we are spending. That is too much, it is more than the country can afford. And that’s the starting point because it means that we are taxing too much.

“We are spending too much and we need to get spending under control so I think it was a pity that the Chancellor stuck with the one per cent real terms increase in public expenditure.

“We should be making public expenditure flat in real terms. And we need to recognise that the best way to afford public expenditure is through economic growth.”

Sir Jacob went on to accuse the Office for Budget Responsibility of an “obstinate view” of tax cuts.

He added: “I am not at all keen on the attack on non-doms. We want as many billionaires as are willing to come, because they are very small in number and they contribute very largely to the economy. Attacking them may be some means of stealing the Labour Party’s clothes but it is not good economic policy.

“I’m also not in favour of the extra tax on oil companies - we need more oil and gas. One of the reasons our productivity has been low and our economy stagnant compared to the United States is our much higher energy prices.

“We need to wean ourselves from the green ideology, which is making us cold and poor.”

Rees-Mogg hits out at Office for Budget Responsibility

Reacting to the Budget in the Commons, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) for “fundamental” errors in its forecasting.

“I think it was telling that the Chancellor started his speech by pointing out at least inadvertently, it wasn’t a deliberate attack, but how many things the OBR has got wrong.

“And this is a real problem for policymaking because we look at these forecasts as if they are holy writ, as if they are authoritative, as if they will be right.

“And then we make decisions on comparatively small amounts, assuming the forecasts are fundamentally right, and then when it all adds up it all adds up, but fundamentally it doesn’t.”

04:40 PM GMT

Grayling ‘sorry to see’ higher taxes on air travel

Chris Grayling, the former transport secretary, has said he is “sorry to see” that the Government is raising taxes on air travel for business class passengers, writes Amy Gibbons.

The Tory MP said he hoped the change would be temporary as he warned it would drive traffic out of the UK.

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “I’m sorry to see that we are putting up taxes on air passengers, albeit in the higher classes, because in the end what that does is it drives traffic out of the United Kingdom.

“People change on the continent or in Dublin because it’s cheaper to do so. So I hope those measures will be temporary and I don’t want to see further measures that will drive down competitiveness of that sector in the UK.”

Jeremy Hunt: Voters have a ‘big choice’ this year

Jeremy Hunt told broadcasters his Budget “will grow the economy by delivering better public services”.

“It puts £900 in the pocket of someone on the average wage if you combine it with the National Insurance cuts in the autumn, and the choice when it comes to the election is between a party that believes the way that we get the economy going is to get taxes down, or the way you get the economy going is to spend more.

“And Conservatives believe that lower-tax economies are more dynamic, and that is the big choice that people will have this year.”

04:27 PM GMT

Extending windfall tax is ‘fair’, Hunt insists after Tory backlash

Jeremy Hunt has defended the decision to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas giants in the wake of criticism from a serving government minister and the leader of the Scottish Tories.

Mr Hunt told broadcasters: “We’ll be engaging with the oil and gas industry to talk about those concerns.

“Given that high energy prices following the invasion of Ukraine have lasted much longer than anyone predicted at the time, I think it’s fair that the oil and gas industry should make an additional contribution to the amount of money that we have been having to spend on cost-of-living support.”

04:24 PM GMT

‘A great moment for arts and culture in Britain’

The Royal Opera House has hailed a “great moment for arts and culture in Britain” after Jeremy Hunt announced a new permanent 45 per cent tax relief for touring productions and 40 per cent relief for non-touring performances.

Alex Beard, the chief executive of the Royal Opera House, said: “The Chancellor’s announcement today is a great moment for arts and culture in Britain.

“I am delighted that the Government recognises the economic and social contribution of our sector and is taking positive steps to ensure the UK is the best place in the world to produce and perform classical music, dance, and theatre in all its forms.

“The permanent increase will support job creation, innovation on our stages, and will play a vital role in establishing the UK cultural sector as a high-growth, world-leading industry.

“Looking ahead, with cultural destinations across the country facing an immense backlog of conservation repairs and maintenance, we welcome that the Government intends to review its approach for funding cultural infrastructure at the next Spending Review.”

One Nation Tories praise Hunt’s ‘compassionate’ Budget

The One Nation Group of centrist Conservative MPs has praised Jeremy Hunt’s “compassionate” Budget and stressed the need to “stick to the plan”.

Matt Warman, the vice-chairman of the caucus, said: “Putting money back into hardworking people’s pockets is always the right, and Conservative, thing to do.

“The Chancellor’s announcements today are welcome and demonstrate the importance of sticking to the plan.

“Combined with the compassionate policies announced, including on childcare and the NHS, they prove that we are the only party that will deliver for the British people.

“We must continue to drive this message forwards, because if we fail to do so, we risk the damaging consequences of a Labour government and their copy and paste approach.”

04:08 PM GMT

Take a leaf out of Lord Lawson’s book, Tory MP urges Hunt

A Tory MP has urged the Chancellor to take a leaf out of Nigel Lawson’s book and go “much further” with tax cuts, Amy Gibbons reports.

Andrew Rosindell said the Government had been right to “tread a prudent path back to economic growth” but stressed that “now is the time to be bold and fearless in the pursuit of greater ambitions we have for the British people”.

Responding to the Budget in the Commons, he called on Mr Hunt to emulate economies in North America and Asia with “even lower taxes”.

While he welcomed the measures announced on Wednesday, he said: “I encourage the Chancellor to go much further. We should follow the footsteps of the Thatcher-Lawson budget which led to unprecedented economic prosperity in the 1980s and the 1990s.

“We can and must succeed, but Britain has to be much bolder if we are to reap the benefits by becoming a low tax, high growth economy once again.”

04:07 PM GMT

Labour has a headache over National Insurance

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, on the headache facing the official opposition as the Tories go further - and indicate they could go further still - on National Insurance:

03:51 PM GMT

03:49 PM GMT

Hunt ‘shot Labour’s fox’ by scrapping non-dom status

Jeremy Hunt has “shot Labour’s fox” by abolishing the non-dom tax status, leaving Rachel Reeves needing to find “an alternative source of revenue”, Ed Balls has said.



The former shadow chancellor said that Labour “cannot afford to resile from the commitment it has made around improving the health service” but could not go into the election with unfunded promises. The money generated by scrapping the non-dom status had been earmarked by Labour to pay for NHS improvements.



Mr Balls told his Political Currency podcast: “Have they shot Labour’s fox? I mean, definitely. We’ve been saying for the last year ‘I’m not sure why a chancellor wouldn’t do this’ but I think we always assumed that Rishi Sunak would be wary of doing so.”



He added: “If I were [Labour], I would not rush to a quick answer. I would say we’re going to study the details, see what they’ve announced, see whether this works.



“But what they can’t also do is wait months and months and months because they can’t get into scrabbling around with the shadow Budget to make their sums add up later in the year. So I think they’ve got some days and weeks but not a lot longer. And they’re going to have to find an alternative source of revenue, which isn’t borrowing to pay for this.”

No 10: Rishi Sunak was ‘recused’ from non-dom decision

Rishi Sunak was “recused” from policy talks on scrapping the non-dom tax status, Downing Street has said.

It was revealed in 2022 that Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, held non-dom status. She subsequently declared that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

A No 10 spokesperson said this afternoon: “There are established processes whereby arrangements can be put in place to mitigate against potential or perceived conflicts of interest.

“The Prime Minister was recused from all policy development and was only sighted on the policy once final decisions had been taken.”

Instead of being discussed by Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the non-dom move was discussed between Mr Hunt and Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister.

Ex-defence minister criticises Budget absence of new cash for MoD

A former armed forces minister has heavily criticised the lack of any new defence spending in the Budget, writes Dominic Penna.

Mark Francois, a Tory member of the Defence Select committee, said: “The Defence Secretary recently warned that we are moving from a ‘post-war to a pre-war world’, but nobody seems to have told HM Treasury.

“Does Russia have to get to Warsaw before we start spending what we need to on defence?”

The Telegraph revealed last week that Grant Shapps sent a letter to the Chancellor formally making a request in January for defence spending to rise to 2.5 per cent of GDP. It currently stands at about 2.2 per cent.

03:37 PM GMT

Pictured: Sunak and Hunt visit builders merchants in south east London

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt meet staff during a visit to a builders merchant in south east London

03:35 PM GMT

Hunt’s childcare reforms could become ‘hot potato’ for Labour, says Osborne

Jeremy Hunt’s promises for child benefit reform are “a mine placed in the minefield for the future,” George Osborne said.



The Chancellor, along with immediate changes to child benefit thresholds, announced that the system would be changed so that it was based on household income and not that of individuals from April 2026.



Mr Osborne told the Political Currency podcast that the change could become “Labour’s hot potato” and is storing up problems for the future Government.



He said: “Here’s something to watch, which is going to be Labour’s hot potato if they win the election.

“This whole thing, which is that we’re going to have a brand new system for high earners where we’re going to assess their entire household in order to calculate this child benefit charge.



“We can’t do it now but we will bring it in 2026. That, I promise everyone listening, that’s a mine placed in the minefields for the future.”

Hunt positioned himself as ‘sensible and measured chancellor’, says Lord Hammond

Lord Hammond said Jeremy Hunt did not have the “greatest set of fiscal circumstances to work with” but had used the space he did have “sensibly”.

The former chancellor told Sky News: “He’s clearly signalling ambitions for further tax cuts.

“He has identified the crucial need to address productivity in both the public and the private sector to resolve this conundrum about do we have to pay sky high taxes or do we have good public services.”

Lord Hammond said the Budget amounted to a “sensible plan” and that Mr Hunt had positioned himself as a “sensible and measured chancellor”.

03:15 PM GMT

Tim Wallace, The Telegraph’s deputy economics editor, said the Budget contained good news on the economy, with a “big improvement” on growth forecasts when compared to last year.

But he said the Chancellor is still “borrowing very heavily”.

03:14 PM GMT

Osborne: Budget a ‘strong’ opening salvo in long general election campaign

George Osborne said today’s Budget would not be a “silver bullet” for restoring Tory electoral fortunes but argued it is a “strong” opening salvo.

He told his Political Currency podcast: “It is not the silver bullet that’s going to rescue the Tory Party’s fortunes.

“But it is a strong salvo that opens the long campaign to the next general election.”

SNP: Tories ‘taking the axe to public services’

The SNP claimed that the Tories were “taking the axe to public services” as it responded to the Budget.

Drew Hendry, the party’s economy spokesman, said: “The Tories trashed the economy, and now they’re taking the axe to public services - showing why it’s essential to vote SNP at the general election to make Scotland Tory-free and have the choice of a better future with independence.

“Scotland’s budget has already been slashed by the UK government - and now they are cutting public services to the bone.”

Rachel Reeves: ‘It’s time for an election’

Rachel Reeves claimed that the Budget had “lifted the lid on 14 years of Tory economic failure”.

She said in a statement responding to Jeremy Hunt’s plans: “Taxes are still rising, prices are still going up in the shops, and mortgages are higher.

“Nothing Jeremy Hunt has said today changes that. It’s time for change. It’s time for an election.”

03:02 PM GMT

Senior Tory MP urges Chancellor to speed up roll out of vape tax

The vape tax should be introduced even sooner than October 2026 “to protect children”, the chairman of the health and social care committee has said.



The Chancellor announced that a new levy would be applied to vaping products from late 2026 as part of a wider crackdown on vaping.



Steve Brine, the Tory MP for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford, said: “We fully recognise that vaping offers an important route out of smoking for those wanting to quit and welcome the new tax on vapes to discourage their use by children.



“If there is any way it can be introduced sooner than October 2026 that would be important to protect children from the risks of vaping sooner rather than later.



“The Government should urgently press ahead with changes they’ve already announced to make vaping less accessible and appealing to young people as part of the still awaited Smoking & Vaping Bill.”



As part of the wider crackdown on vaping, particularly among children, disposable vapes will be banned by the end of the year.

Labour claims Budget ‘falling apart’ after criticism from minister

Ian Murray, the shadow Scottish secretary, claimed that the Budget was already “falling apart” as he responded to Andrew Bowie, a Tory minister, expressing his disappointment over the decision to extend the windfall tax.

Mr Murray tweeted: “A government minister railing against his governments budget. The ink isn’t even dry and it’s falling apart.”

You can find Mr Bowie’s original comment at the post below at 14.50.

02:56 PM GMT

Telegraph readers deliver their verdict on Jeremy Hunt’s Budget

The key question for every chancellor after delivering their Budget is a simple one: What will voters make of it?

Telegraph readers are offering their verdict in the comments section.

Here is a selection:

Minister expresses disappointment over decision to extend windfall tax

A serving Government minister said the decision to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas giants was “deeply disappointing”.

Andrew Bowie is the Minister for Nuclear and Renewables and also the Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

He said he agreed with Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory who also said he was disappointed by the decision to keep the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in place for another year (see the post below at 13.31).

I agree with Douglas.

There is much in this budget to welcome. Much that is good for Scotland and our United Kingdom. And only the Conservatives have a plan.

However, the extension of the EPL is deeply disappointing. I will be working with him to resolve this. — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) March 6, 2024

Starmer demands general election on May 2

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK is a “nation in limbo” as he demanded Rishi Sunak call a general election.

The Labour leader told the House of Commons: “Britain deserves a government ready to take tough decisions, give our public services an immediate cash injection, stick to fiscal rules without complaint, fight for the living standards of working people and deliver a sustainable plan for growth.

“So we say to the Chancellor and Prime Minister, it’s time to break the habit of 14 years, stop the dithering, stop the delay and stop the uncertainty and confirm May 2 as the date of the next general election because Britain deserves better and Labour are ready.”

02:36 PM GMT

Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor, questioned whether today’s Budget will deliver a Tory victory at the next general election.

You can listen to her verdict on Jeremy Hunt’s address below:

02:34 PM GMT

Scottish Tory leader ‘deeply disappointed’ by extension of windfall tax

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, has expressed his deep disappointment that the UK Government has extended the windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas giants by another year (see the post below at 13.31).

He said the move was a “step in the wrong direction”.

There are many positive measures in the Chancellor's Budget which I strongly support.



However, while I accept he had some tough decisions to make, I'm deeply disappointed by his decision to extend the windfall tax for a further year.



My statement on the Spring Budget👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XeTL2x6UxS — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) March 6, 2024

Voters will ‘recognise a Tory con’, claims Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said voters will “recognise a Tory con” with this Budget.

The Labour leader said: “[The Conservatives] lost control of the economy, they sent interest rates through the roof, they made working people pay.

“They should be under no illusion. That record is how the British people will judge today’s cuts, because the whole country can see exactly what is happening here.

“They recognise a Tory con when they see it, just as they did in November. Give with one hand, take even more with the other.”

Labour leader mocks Tories over decision to adopt non-dom tax policy

Tory MPs should expect to soon defend the Government on plans to remove private school tax relief following the Chancellor’s decision to axe the non-dom status, Sir Keir Starmer said.

Welcoming the move, which is a Labour policy, Sir Keir, the Labour leader, said: “For those opposite now a little downbeat about another intellectual triumph for social democracy, I say get used to it, because with this pair in charge it won’t be long before they ask you to defend the removal of private school tax relief as well.

“The harder they try with cynical games like this, the worse it will get for them, because the whole country can see exactly who they are.

“Fighting for themselves, politics not governing, party first, country second.”

Starmer labels Sunak and Hunt the ‘chuckle brothers of decline’

Sir Keir Starmer labelled Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt the “chuckle brothers of decline”.

He told the Commons: “As the captain of the Titanic and the former prime minister herself might have said, iceberg? What iceberg?

“Smiling as the ship goes down, the chuckle brothers of decline, dreaming of Santa Monica or maybe just a quiet life in Surrey not having to self-fund his election.”

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak share a smile after the Budget

Labour leader accuses Tories of ‘delusion’

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Conservative Government of “delusion” following the Budget.

The Labour leader told the Commons: “I mean over 14 years we have seen our fair share of delusion from the party opposite.

“A Prime Minister who thinks the cost-of-living crisis is starting to ease. An Education Secretary [Gillian Keegan] who thinks concrete crumbling on our children deserves her gratitude.

“A former prime minister [Liz Truss] who still believes crashing the pound was the right path for Britain.

“And today a new entry in this hall of infamy, the Chancellor, who breezes into this chamber in a recession and tells the working people of this country that everything is on track. Crisis? What crisis?”

Senior Tory MP Damian Green welcomes Budget

Damian Green, the former first secretary of state and chairman of the One Nation Group of Conservatives, said the Budget is a “clear sign that the Conservative government is the only Party on the side of hardworking people and families”.

He said: “As the economy continues to recover, sticking to the plan is the right, and responsible, thing to do.

“The compassionate policies put forward by the Chancellor will let millions of people keep more of their hard-earned money, whilst empowering businesses and individuals with the tools they need to stoke economic growth, drive investment and boost jobs.

“As the One Nation Group has argued, it is right we focus on tax cuts for millions, rather than small groups.

“We also welcomed his measures to empower parents to grasp opportunities by providing clarity on our childcare plans and invest in the future of our public services.

“We must build on these measures and continue to prove to voters that the Conservatives are the only Party with a plan that will deliver for the UK.”

Starmer claims Tories ‘give with one hand and take even more with the other’

Sir Keir Starmer is responding to the Budget and accused the Tories of giving with one hand but taking “even more with the other”.

The Labour leader said the Budget was the last act of a “party that has failed”.

“Britain in recession, the national credit card maxed out, and despite the measures today, the highest tax burden for 70 years,” he said.

“The first parliament since records began to see living standards fall, confirmed by this Budget today.

“That is their record. It is still their record. Give with one hand and take even more with the other and nothing they do between now and the election will change that.”

Analysis: Steady Budget points to election later, not sooner

The immediate feeling in Westminster after Jeremy Hunt finished his speech was simple: that didn’t feel like a pre-election Budget.

There was no major rabbit out of the hat beyond the already-known 2p cut to National Insurance and, as a result, people are unlikely to believe that a May Budget is going to be triggered.

This was not the “big bang” Budget that many Tory MPs will have been hoping for.

As a result, many pundits are likely to conclude the election will not take place until the autumn/winter. That would give Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt another opportunity later in the year to unveil a slightly more exciting set of proposals.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, delivers his Budget in the House of Commons

Jeremy Hunt concludes: ‘A plan to grow the economy vs no plan’

Concluding his speech, Jeremy Hunt said: “Madam Deputy Speaker we stick to our plan with a Budget for Long Term Growth. It delivers more investment. More jobs. Better public services. And lower taxes.

“But dynamism in an economy doesn’t come from ministers in Whitehall.

“It comes from the grit and determination of people who take risks, work hard and innovate. Not government policies but people power.

“It is to unleash that people power that we have today put this country back on the path to lower taxes.

“A plan to grow the economy vs no plan. A plan for better public services vs no plan. A plan to make work pay vs no plan.

“Growth up, jobs up and taxes down. I commend this Statement to the House.”

Tories will cut National Insurance even further in future, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt said the Tories intended to deliver further cuts to National Insurance when the economic circumstances allow.

The Chancellor said: “Because Conservatives believe that making work pay is of the most fundamental importance. Because we believe that the double taxation of work is unfair. Our long-term ambition is to end this unfairness.

“When it is responsible, when it can be achieved without increasing borrowing and when it can be delivered without compromising high quality public services, we will continue to cut National Insurance as we have done today so we truly make work pay.”

01:38 PM GMT

‘Average earner in UK now has lowest effective personal tax rate since 1975’

The average earner in the UK “now has the lowest effective personal tax rate since 1975”, Jeremy Hunt said.

The Chancellor told MPs: “The OBR say, when combined with the autumn reduction, our National Insurance cuts will mean the equivalent of 200,000 more people in work – filling one in five vacancies and adding 0.4 per cent to our GDP and 0.4 per cent to our GDP per head.

“This is the second fiscal event where we have reduced employee and self-employed national insurance. We have cut it by one third in six months without increasing borrowing and without cutting spending on public services.

“That means the average earner in the UK now has the lowest effective personal tax rate since 1975 – and one that is lower than in America, France, Germany or any G7 country.”

01:36 PM GMT

Chancellor confirms 2p cut to National Insurance

Jeremy Hunt confirmed a 2p cut to National Insurance.

The Chancellor told the House of Commons: “From April 6, employees’ National Insurance will be cut by another 2p, from 10 per cent to 8 per cent. And self-employed National Insurance will be cut from 8 per cent to 6 per cent.”

01:34 PM GMT

Hunt raises threshold for withdrawal of Child Benefit

The threshold for withdrawal of child benefit is to be increased, Jeremy Hunt announced.

The Chancellor said the “High-Income Child Benefit Charge threshold will be raised from £50,000 to £60,000”.

“And we will raise the top of the taper at which it is withdrawn to £80,000. That means no one earning under £60,000 will pay the charge, taking 170,000 families out of paying it altogether. And because of the higher taper and threshold, nearly half a million families with children will save an average of around £1300 next year.”

01:33 PM GMT

Non-dom tax status to be scrapped, says Hunt

The non-dom tax status will be scrapped in order to fund tax cuts elsewhere, Jeremy Hunt said.

The Chancellor said: “So the Government will abolish the current tax system for non-doms, get rid of the outdated concept of domicile and the remittance basis in the tax system, and replace it with a modern, simpler and fairer residency-based system.”

Mr Hunt conceded that he adopted Labour’s policy of getting rid of the tax status but said he planned to use the money in a different way to the opposition.

He said: “We use that revenue to help cut taxes on working families.”

01:31 PM GMT

Windfall tax to be extended by another year

The windfall tax on the excess profits of oil and gas giants will be kept in place for an extra year, Jeremy Hunt announced.

He said: “I now turn to oil and gas. Unlike the party opposite we want to encourage investment in the North Sea so we will retain generous investment allowances for the sector. We will also legislate in the Finance Bill to abolish the Energy Profits Levy should market prices fall to their historic norm for a sustained period of time, after representations from the Hon Member for Banff and Buchan.

“But because the increase in energy prices caused by the Ukraine war is expected to last longer, so too will the sector’s windfall profits. So I will extend the sunset on the Energy Profits Levy for an additional year to 2029 raising £1.5 billion.”

01:29 PM GMT

Chancellor announces cut to Capital Gains Tax with swipe at Rayner

Jeremy Hunt poked fun at Angela Rayner as he announced a cut to Capital Gains Tax.

The Chancellor said: “Finally, as part of this Budget, both the Treasury and the OBR have looked at the costs associated with our current levels of Capital Gains Tax.

“They have concluded that if we reduced the higher 28 per cent rate that exists for residential property, we would in fact increase revenues because there would be more transactions.

“Perhaps for the first time in history both the Treasury and the OBR have discovered their inner Laffer Curve. So today I am going to reduce the higher rate of property Capital Gains tax from 28 per cent to 24 per cent. That one really is for Angela.”

Total extra investment for NHS of almost £6bn, says Chancellor

Jeremy Hunt said his plans at today’s Budget will amount to almost £6 billion in extra cash for the NHS.

The Chancellor said: “On top of funding this longer-term transformation, we will also help the NHS meet pressures in the coming year with an additional £2.5 billion.

“This will allow the NHS to continue its focus on reducing waiting times and brings the total increase in NHS funding since the start of the parliament to 13 per cent in real terms.

“The NHS was there for us in the pandemic. And today with nearly £6 billion of additional funding a Conservative government is there for the NHS.”

01:18 PM GMT

Hunt: ‘NHS the biggest reason most of us are proud to be British’

Jeremy Hunt said the “NHS is, rightly, the biggest reason most of us are proud to be British”.

The Chancellor said he will fund an NHS productivity plan “in full”.

He said: “When we published the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, I asked the NHS to put together a plan to transform its efficiency and productivity. I wanted better care for patients, better value for taxpayers and more rewarding work for its staff.

“Making changes on the scale we need is not cheap. The investment needed to modernise NHS IT systems so they are as good as the best in the world costs £3.4 billion. But it helps unlock £35 billion of savings, ten times that amount. So in today’s Budget for long-term growth, I have decided to fund the NHS productivity plan in full.”

01:15 PM GMT

Public spending to increase by one per cent a year as planned

Public spending will increase annually by one per cent as planned over the coming years, Jeremy Hunt announced.

There had been speculation that Mr Hunt could reduce the spending growth figure to just 0.75 per cent.

But the Chancellor said: “In Autumn 2022, I set day to day spending to increase by 1 per cent a year in real terms over the next parliament. Some say that’s not enough and we should raise spending by more. Others say it’s too much and we should cut it to improve efficiency.

“Neither are right. It’s not fair to ask taxpayers to pay for more when public service productivity has fallen. Nor would it be wise to reduce that funding given the pressures that public services face. So I am keeping the planned growth in day to day spending at 1 per cent in real terms. But we are going to spend it better.”

01:13 PM GMT

Hunt highlights public sector productivity woes

Jeremy Hunt told the House of Commons: “Good public services need a strong economy to pay for them. But a strong economy also needs good public services.”

The Chancellor said the nation needed a “more productive state not a bigger state”.

He said: “Although spending has continued to rise every year, public sector productivity remains below pre-pandemic levels – by nearly 6 per cent.

“This demonstrates that the way to improve public services is not always more money or more people – we also need to run them more efficiently.”

‘Those who can work should’

Jeremy Hunt said that “one of the biggest barriers to investment is businesses not being able to hire the staff they need”.

The Chancellor said that the UK economy has around 900,000 vacancies and while it “would be easy to fill them with higher migration”, that would be “economically and morally wrong” given there are millions of adults of working age in the UK who are not in work.

He said: “Those who can work should. This is an issue I have tackled in every Budget and Autumn Statement I have delivered.”

01:07 PM GMT

Jeremy Hunt takes aim at Rachel Reeves over ‘acting like a Tory’

Another joke from Jeremy Hunt as he claims Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, “fancies her thespian skills when it comes to acting like a Tory”.

The Chancellor added: “The trouble is we all know how her show ends: higher taxes like every Labour government in history.”

‘British Isa’ to be introduced to boost investment

A new “British Isa” will be rolled out by the Government to boost investment, the Chancellor said.

Jeremy Hunt said: “I will introduce a brand new British Isa which will allow an additional £5,000 annual investment for investments in UK equity with all the tax advantages of other Isas.

“This will be on top of the existing Isa allowances and ensure that British savers can benefit from the growth of the most promising UK businesses as well as supporting them with the capital to help them expand.

01:02 PM GMT

Government to sell some of its NatWest shares this summer ‘at the earliest’

The Government will look to sell part of its remaining NatWest shares this summer “at the earliest”, Jeremy Hunt said.

The Chancellor told the House of Commons: “I also want to create opportunities for a new generation of retail investors to engage with public markets. So we will proceed with a retail sale for part of the Government’s remaining NatWest shares this summer at the earliest, subject to supportive market conditions and value for money.

“We will continue to explore how savers could be allowed to take their pension pots with them when they change job. We will make it easier for people to save for the long term with a new British Savings Bond, delivered through National Savings and Investments, offering savers a guaranteed rate, fixed for 3 years.”

Jeremy Hunt pokes fun at Sir Keir Starmer

It took a little while but we have just had the first attempt at a joke at the Budget.

Addressing Sir Keir Starmer, Jeremy Hunt said: “I know he has been taking advice from Lord Mandelson who yesterday rather uncharitably said he needed to shed a few pounds.

“Ordinary families will shed more than a few pounds if that lot get in...”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, responds to Jeremy Hunt's joke

12:54 PM GMT

Hunt extends tax break for businesses to boost investment

Jeremy Hunt announced he is extending a tax break for businesses in order to boost more investment.

He told the House of Commons: “Having listened to calls from the CBI and Make UK, we will shortly publish draft legislation for full expensing to apply to leased assets, a change I intend to bring in as soon as it is affordable.

“We will also help small businesses, something close to my own heart.”

Meanwhile, help will also be brought forward to reduce the burden of VAT.

Mr Hunt said the VAT registration threshold will be increased from £85,000 to £90,000 from April. The Chancellor said this will be the first increase to the threshold in seven years.

“This will bring tens of thousands of businesses out of paying VAT altogether and encourage many more to invest and grow,” he said.

UK economy to grow by 0.8 per cent this year, according to OBR data

The UK economy will grow by 0.8 per cent this year, Jeremy Hunt told MPs as he referenced the latest Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.

The Chancellor said: “Just after I became Chancellor, the OBR expected GDP to fall by 1.4 per cent last year.

“In fact it grew, albeit slowly. Now, the OBR expects the economy to grow by 0.8 per cent this year and 1.9 per cent next year – 0.5 per cent higher than their autumn forecast. After that growth rises to 2 per cent, 1.8 per cent, and 1.7 per cent in 2028.”

Hunt extends 5p cut to fuel duty for another year

A 5p cut to fuel duty will be extended by another year, the Chancellor announced.

Jeremy Hunt told the House of Commons: “I have as a result decided to maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty for a further 12 months.

“This will save the average car driver £50 next year and bring total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to around £250.”

12:43 PM GMT

Alcohol duty freeze to remain in place

A freeze on alcohol duty will be kept in place until Feb 2025, Jeremy Hunt announced.

The Chancellor said: “So today I have decided to extend the alcohol duty freeze until February 2025. This benefits 38,000 pubs all across the UK – and on top of the £13,000 saving a typical pub will get from the 75 per cent business rates discount I announced in the Autumn.

“We value our hospitality industry and we are backing the great British pub.”

12:41 PM GMT

Hunt battles a raucous House of Commons

Jeremy Hunt’s Budget speech is facing constant disruption from Labour MPs, writes Lauren Shirreff who is in the press gallery watching proceedings.

The Chancellor was met with jeers even after the Deputy Speaker asked the Commons to stay quiet.

After the Chancellor stated that inflation was at 11 per cent when he entered office, the Deputy Speaker was then forced to say that “this is not amusing anymore” after loud shouts from the opposition benches.

Inflation to fall below two per cent ‘in just a few months’ time’

Inflation will fall below the Bank of England’s two per cent target in “in just a few months’ time”, according to the latest Office for Budget Responsibility forecast, Jeremy Hunt told the House of Commons.

The Chancellor said the ongoing fall in inflation did not “happen by accident”.

Jeremy Hunt: Government can now deliver ‘permanent cuts in taxation’

The Chancellor said that the Government is now in a position to deliver “permanent cuts in taxation”.

Jeremy Hunt told the House of Commons: “Because of the progress we’ve made, because we are delivering the Prime Minister’s economic priorities, we can now help families not just with temporary cost of living support but with permanent cuts in taxation.

“We do this to give much needed help in challenging times. But also because Conservatives know lower tax means higher growth. And higher growth means more opportunity, more prosperity and more funding for our precious public services.”

Chancellor announces funding for war memorial

Jeremy Hunt is now on his feet in the House of Commons to deliver his Budget.

The Chancellor started by announcing £1 million in funding towards a memorial for Muslims who died in the First and Second World Wars.

He said: “As we mourn the tragic loss of life in Israel and Gaza, the Prime Minister reminded us last week of the need to fight extremism and heal divisions. So I start today by remembering the Muslims who died in two world wars in the service of freedom and democracy. We need a memorial to honour them, so following representations from the Rt Hon Member for Bromsgrove and others, I have decided to allocate £1 million towards the cost of building one.”

Hunt waits patiently to deliver Budget

Jeremy Hunt is sat on the government frontbench, patiently waiting to deliver his Budget.

The Chancellor has a copy of the Red Book of Government spending plans and his speech on his lap.

He should be on his feet at 12.30pm.

Stephen Flynn demands Rishi Sunak call a general election

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, claimed Rishi Sunak and the Government “want to use Scotland’s natural resources to pay for tax cuts in England” as he demanded a general election.

Mr Flynn told the House of Commons during PMQs: “Scotland’s wealth, Scotland’s resources, Scotland’s jobs, all a game to Westminster. With the Tories on just 15 per cent in the polls in Scotland now, will the Prime Minister do us all a favour and call a general election?”

Mr Sunak replied: “[He] claims to be supportive of the North Sea energy industry. Why is is that he has opposed all of the measures that we have taken to protect those jobs in Scotland over the past couple of years?”

12:13 PM GMT

‘Of course we need to do more’

Sir Keir Starmer said the killing of Sarah Everard should have been a “watershed moment on policing reform”.

But he said the “sad reality is that victims of rape... have just a 2.4 per cent chance of their perpetrators being caught and charged within the year”.

Asked how women could have confidence in the criminal justice system, Mr Sunak said: “Of course we need to do more to improve rape outcomes in the criminal justice system and the plan, the rape action review plan, is showing considerable progress.”

12:09 PM GMT

Labour leader demands ‘mandatory national vetting standards’ for police

Sir Keir Starmer said there should be “mandatory national vetting standards” put in place when it comes to people joining the police.

The Labour leader asked Rishi Sunak why such a system had not been implemented.

The Prime Minister said that it was “vital for public confidence” that officers who are “not fit to wear the badge” are rooted out and such candidates are not able to join up in the first place.

Starmer asks Sunak about response to Everard inquiry

PMQs is underway in the House of Commons.

Sir Keir Starmer used his first question to ask Rishi Sunak about the case of Sarah Everard.

The Labour leader said he was “very troubled” by the findings of a formal inquiry into the killing which found “that there is nothing to stop another [Wayne] Couzens operating in plain sight”.

Asked how that could be the case, Mr Sunak said “we will thoroughly consider all of the report’s recommendations and respond in full”.

12:00 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak given warm welcome to Commons ahead of PMQs

Rishi Sunak was welcomed to the House of Commons by a chorus of cheers from Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister is now in his place on the government frontbench, with PMQs due to get underway imminently.

11:50 AM GMT

Starmer to respond to Budget for Labour

Sir Keir Starmer will respond to the Budget in the House of Commons on behalf of the Labour Party.

The shadow chancellor responds to the Autumn Statement but it is the job of the Leader of the Opposition to tackle the Budget.

It is one of the more difficult jobs in politics: Sir Keir will have to amend his pre-prepared remarks to reflect whatever it is that Jeremy Hunt announces.

The Labour leader tweeted a picture of his preparations this morning:

Preparing our #Budget2024 response with Rachel.



11:41 AM GMT

11:29 AM GMT

Rishi Sunak leaves No 10 ahead of PMQs at noon

Rishi Sunak has just left No 10 Downing Street and is now on his way to the Houses of Parliament.

He will face Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions at noon before then listening to Jeremy Hunt’s Budget immediately afterwards.

Rishi Sunak leaves No 10 Downing Street this morning

How much would a 1p income tax cut cost the Treasury?

If Jeremy Hunt opts to cut the basic rate of income tax by 1p it will be an expensive move for the Government.

A 1p cut is estimated to cost the Treasury about £7 billion a year in lost income.

A cut to income tax is more expensive than a cut to National Insurance: The expected 2p cut to NI is estimated to cost £10 billion a year.

Listen: ‘Conservative MPs will be thinking: Is it enough?’

Conservative MPs will know that today’s Budget could make or break their chances of re-election at the next general election.

Whatever Jeremy Hunt announces, they will likely be asking “is it enough?” – as my colleague Ben Riley Smith, The Telegraph’s political editor, explains below:

10:59 AM GMT

Starmer: ‘Time for change… only Labour has plan to deliver it’

Sir Keir Starmer said it is “time for change” and “only Labour has a plan to deliver it”.

Tweeting ahead of the Budget, the Labour leader said:

For 14 years, the Tories have failed our economy and left working people worse off.



Taxes rising, prices going up, and now Britain hit by recession.



It's time for change.



10:49 AM GMT

Jeremy Hunt poses with famous Budget Red Box outside No 11

Jeremy Hunt has just posed outside No 11 Downing Street with the famous Budget Red Box.

The Chancellor stood alongside his Treasury ministerial team as photographers snapped the traditional annual picture.

A reporter in the street shouted: “Is this an election winning Budget, Chancellor?”

Mr Hunt then posed on his own before heading back inside No 11. However, he had to knock on the door to be let back in.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, poses with his Treasury ministerial team outside No 11 Downing Street

10:36 AM GMT

Budget must offer ‘generous tax cuts’, says ex-Cabinet minister

Sir John Redwood, a former Cabinet minister, said the Budget must include “generous tax cuts”.

The senior Tory MP tweeted: “The budget can let people keep more of what they earn to give the economy a boost. It also needs the Bank of England to stop its recession inducing policy of selling bonds at big losses and making taxpayers pay.

10:32 AM GMT

‘Great Budgets change history’, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt said “great Budgets change history” as he rolled the pitch ahead of his address in the House of Commons this afternoon.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Treasury, the Chancellor said: “Great Budgets change history.

“The bit of history I want to change is to show people it is possible if we stick to a plan through all the ups and downs, through all the challenges, it’s possible to have healthy growth, good public services and to bring down taxes.

“And I think that’s what people really want to hear. So it’s a message of hope.”

10:23 AM GMT

Tories hit back at Darren Jones over economic criticism

The Tories have hit back at Darren Jones after the Labour frontbencher attacked the Conservative economic record ahead of today’s Budget (see the post below at 09.58).

Referring to Labour’s now-dropped £28 billion green investment pledge, Laura Trott, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Labour are trying to pull the wool over the public’s eyes by pretending they have ‘refinanced’ their £28 billion a year 2030 decarbonisation promise.

“They themselves have said their promise costs £28 billion a year but they don’t have a plan to pay for it, meaning more taxes for hardworking families and taking us back to square one.

“By sticking to the plan, Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives have been able to afford to cut taxes for 27 million people, saving the average worker £450 a year and today, we will set out our prudent and responsible budget for long-term growth.”

May 2 general election a ‘possibility’, says senior Tory MP

A senior Tory MP said she believed it is a “possibility” that a general election will be held on May 2.

Harriett Baldwin, the chair of the Treasury Select Committee, told LBC Radio: “Well, we know there’s going to be an election this year. And I’ve been operating on the assumption that there was a possibility that it could be on the 2nd of May.

“I think that’s the earliest date. And the Prime Minister, whose decision it is, has indicated it’s going to be in the second half of this year.

“And so I think the latest date is going to be in sort of mid-November. So sometime in that window, we will have a general election, I think.”

Pictured: Hunt addresses Cabinet before Budget

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, addresses a meeting of the Cabinet this morning

09:58 AM GMT

Tories now onto ‘22nd plan for growth’, claims Darren Jones

Darren Jones claimed the Tories were now onto their 22nd “plan for growth”.

The shadow chief secretary to the Treasury told GB News: “I think the Chancellor is saying that this is yet another plan for growth. Yesterday, I looked back over the last 14 years of the Conservatives in government and they’ve had 21 plans for growth over the years.

“This is the 22nd, and where are we? We’re in the middle of Rishi’s recession. I’m not quite sure if you can take the Chancellor’s word for it that on the 22nd attempt, he’s going to get growth back into the economy.”

Pictured: Ministers arrive for pre-Budget Cabinet meeting in No 10

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured today arriving in Downing Street for a meeting of the Cabinet

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, is pictured this morning in Downing Street arriving for Cabinet

09:36 AM GMT

Labour: Scrapping non-dom tax status will be ‘humiliation’ for Tories

If Jeremy Hunt scraps non-dom tax status at the Budget it will be a “humiliation” for the Conservatives, a Labour frontbencher claimed.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, told GB News: “If the Chancellor does announce the non-dom status change in the Budget later today it will be a humiliation for the Conservatives who have until yesterday said that it was not an effective plan for the country even though we in the Labour Party have been saying it was the right thing to do for many, many years.”

Scrapping the non-dom tax status has long been a Labour policy but reports in recent weeks said it was one of the options being considered by Mr Hunt as he looks to raise revenue to fund tax cuts elsewhere.

Chancellor ‘could be planning surprise income tax cut’

A cut to income tax could be Jeremy Hunt’s Budget surprise, it has been claimed as speculation mounts over what the Chancellor will announce this afternoon.

Mr Hunt will announce a 2p cut to National Insurance in a move which will save the average worker £450.

But there are questions this morning in Westminster over whether that will be the centrepiece of the Budget or if Mr Hunt will have a larger rabbit to pull out of his hat.

One Cabinet minister told Politico that they expected Mr Hunt to also cut income tax by 1p, on top of the 2p cut to National Insurance.

General election on May 2 ‘is on’, claims Labour frontbencher

A Labour frontbencher said he believed a general election on May 2 “is on”.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: “I think May 2 is on. If you look at where the Budget is, if you look at where the Government is trying to land on the Rwanda legislation which is important for them for various internal reasons.

“If you look at the fact there are rumours the Prime Minister has cleared his grid for April and May, there is no international travel booked in.

“We know they are ready for a May election and at some point Rishi Sunak is going to have to take a decision to go or not go.”

Tories trying to ‘make it as difficult as possible’ for Labour government

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, claimed the Tories were trying to “make it as difficult as possible” for an incoming Labour government by “burning” down the economic house.

He told Sky News: “I would be very happy to compare the books at 2010 when Labour last left office to the books now after 14 years of the Conservatives.

“As our shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves set out this week if we win the election this year this will be the worst inheritance that any government has had since the Second World War.

“And as Rachel has said this morning, the Conservatives are not only blowing up the doors on the house, they are burning it down on the way out to try and make it as difficult as possible for us if we do win the election this year.”

Delivering Budget speech is ‘moment of great relief’, says Osborne

George Osborne has offered an insight into what Jeremy Hunt will be experiencing today as he delivers the Budget.

The former chancellor said he found the Budget speech itself in the House of Commons a “moment of great relief”.

He told his Political Currency podcast: “The morning of the Budget is quite stressful. You’ve got to make sure you’ve got your speech right and you’ve got to be thinking ‘is this landing properly? What are the newspapers saying?

“But the actual delivering of the speech I found a moment of great relief.”

Tories face ‘last opportunity’ to win back voters as Labour leads by 17 points

The Tories are 17 points behind Labour, according to a new pre-Budget poll, as they face one of their “last opportunities” to win back voters ahead of the next general election.

A Savanta survey, conducted between Mar 1-3 and published this morning, puts Labour on 44 per cent of the vote and the Conservative Party on 27 per cent.

Labour was unchanged on the company’s previous poll, conducted between Feb 23-25, while the Tories were up by one point.

Savanta said that before the Autumn Statement last November the Tories were on 26 per cent and that did not increase beyond 28 per cent in the weeks that followed despite Jeremy Hunt announcing a 2p cut to National Insurance.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: “The spring Budget is one of the Government’s last opportunities to convince the public that they’re worth voting for.

🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention



📈17pt Labour lead



🌹Lab 44 (=)

🌳Con 27 (+1)

🔶LD 10 (=)

➡️Reform 8 (-2)

🌍Green 4 (=)

🎗️SNP 3 (=)

⬜️Other 4 (=)



2,245 UK adults, 1-3 March



08:13 AM GMT

‘Plenty’ of room for Budget tax cuts, says Rees-Mogg

There is “plenty” of room for taxes to be cut at the Budget, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has argued.

The former business secretary urged Jeremy Hunt to reverse the corporation tax rise from 25 per cent back down to 19 per cent and to scrap “sinister” inheritance tax.

He told GB News: “£20 billion is currently being spent on carbon capture – an experimental technology that is yet to be shown to be particularly efficient.

“When you add all of this to the vast sums of Whitehall waste and net zero spending and public sector spending, there’s plenty of headroom to be made to afford serious tax cuts.”

Rees-Mogg urges Hunt to ‘be Nigel Lawson, not Gordon Brown’

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said Jeremy Hunt needs to “be Nigel Lawson, not Gordon Brown” and cut taxes at today’s Budget if the Tories are to have a chance of winning the next general election.

Mr Hunt suggested last weekend that he wanted to emulate Lord Lawson but fiscal constraints will force him to mirror a “prudent” Mr Brown instead.

The Chancellor expressed admiration for his tax-cutting Conservative predecessor, Lord Lawson, who died last year aged 91. However, he repeatedly emphasised how he would keep a tight hold of the purse strings.

But Sir Jacob told GB News: “Possibly the torpor is because Jeremy Hunt has suggested, that although he would like to be like Nigel Lawson, Margaret Thatcher’s famous chancellor, he needs to be more prudent like Gordon Brown.

“However, the opposite is true. The Chancellor needs to be – must be – like Nigel Lawson.”

He added: “So my advice to Jeremy Hunt is if we want to win the next election, unleash Britain’s growth and improve everyone’s standard of living. Be Nigel Lawson, not Gordon Brown.”

Reeves: Budget should be ‘final chapter of 14 years of Tory economic failure’

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said today’s Budget should be the “final chapter of 14 years of Tory economic failure”.

She argued that “nothing Jeremy Hunt says or does today” will change the economic reality that “Britain is worse off under the Conservatives”.

She tweeted:

Today's Budget should be the final chapter of fourteen years of Tory economic failure.



Taxes are rising, prices are going up in the shops and we have been hit by recession.



07:36 AM GMT

Sunak is a ‘conventional’ politician, says Lord Frost

Rishi Sunak is a “conventional” politician and he needs to change his economic approach, Lord Frost has argued.

Asked to describe the Prime Minister in one word, the former minister told Sky News: “Conventional. What we’ve seen is conventional economic policy over the last 18 months and we’ve seen as a result the economy is not growing and Conservative poll ratings falling.

“And we’ve got to change that.”

Ex-minister: 2p NI cut ‘helps’ but does not go far enough

Lord Frost said a 2p cut to National Insurance will help but suggested it does not go far enough.

The former Brexit minister told Sky News: “It helps. I am always happy when the Government stops taking money from people and allows them to keep it themselves.

“But it is only 0.5 per cent of GDP. What we have got to do is set out a strategy. We have got to deal with the problems the country has got.”

Chancellor’s tax cut is ‘fiddling while Rome burns’, warns Lord Frost

Jeremy Hunt’s Budget plan to cut National Insurance by 2p amounts to “fiddling while Rome burns”, Lord Frost has warned.

The former Brexit minister said the Chancellor needed to use today’s address in the House of Commons to set out a strategy to address the UK’s problems of which he said there are “lots and lots”.

The Tory peer also said Mr Hunt should spell out that the UK has “no future” as a “high-tax, high-spend social democrat economy”.

He told Sky News: “What I want to see is a Budget that deals with the problems the country has got and it does have lots and lots of problems, there is no doubt about that.

“But what I’d like to hear is the Chancellor setting out a strategy, telling us that there is no future for this country as a high-tax, high-spend social democrat economy, coming up with a strategy that is going to focus on growth.

“The economy is not growing. Incomes per head are actually falling and people can feel it. We need something that deals with that and I’m afraid welcome as a 2p cut in National Insurance would be, it is really just sort of fiddling while Rome burns, I’m afraid.”

