Hunt for missing Fayetteville teen continues Friday as police reveal relative also missing

The mysterious disappearance of a teen and his relative prompted the FBI and Fayetteville Police Department to search several area locations recently, according to a news release.

Police announced on March 28 that Blake Deven, 17, was last seen in 2022 when he would have been 15.

He was reported missing last week after law enforcement made contact with his family during an investigation into a separate matter, the release said.

The most recent photo of Blake Deven, now 17, in 2012 when he was likely 5 years old.

On Thursday, authorities announced the teen's relative, London Deven, 28, was also missing. She was last seen in 2019, the release said. She would have been about 23 years old at the time.

Investigators "recently" learned of London Deven's disappearance, the release said.

The most recent photo of London Deven, now 28, in 2007 when she was likely 12 years old.

On March 27 the FBI joined the Fayetteville Police Department to search three locations in the Fayetteville-area in the investigation into Blake Deven's disappearance, the release said.

Further details were not released and attempts to get information from The Fayetteville Police Department were unsuccessful Friday.

The FBI released a missing person poster Thursday, April 4, 2024, for Fayetteville teen Blake Deven, 17, who was last seen by family in 2022.

Where the teen lived, the circumstances of his disappearance, the focus of the unrelated investigation and who reported him missing have not been shared with the public.

Photos released by police show Blake Deven as a 5-year-old and London Deven as a 12-year-old.

A rendering, provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, presumes to show what Blake would look like now.

An age progressed photo of Blake Deven provided to the Fayetteville Police Department by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blake or London Deven should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or the Fayetteville Police Department tipline at 910-578-2697.

