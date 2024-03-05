Hunt’s inheritance tax ‘stealth’ raid has cost families £1.5bn

Jeremy Hunt’s “stealth” inheritance tax raid has already cost families an extra £1.5bn in death duties, analysis shows.

Families would have been spared £1.47bn had tax breaks risen with inflation each year since 2021.

Rather, both the main £325,000 “nil-rate band” allowance against inheritance tax and the £175,000 “family home” allowance have remained frozen along with protections against income tax, while tax breaks on investment profits have dramatically reduced.

The Treasury had been considering inheritance reform in the lead up to the Budget on Wednesday, but plans to either cut the main 40pc rate or up allowances which protect against the levy, or scrapping it altogether, are now understood to have been shelved.

Mr Hunt also left the 40pc levy untouched in the Autumn Statement despite pressure from backbench MPs and a campaign from this newspaper to scrap the tax, which affects tens of thousands of families each year.

Government sources have said that Mr Hunt will opt instead to cut National Insurance by 2p in tomorrow’s Budget, after deciding a reduction in income tax, which had also been considered, was too expensive.

Each 1p cut in National Insurance is expected to cost the Exchequer around £5bn, making the giveaway more costly than scrapping death duties which generates more than £7bn a year.

It is also thought the Chancellor will maintain a freeze on fuel duty at a cost of £5bn a year.

It is understood these decisions were taken due to reduced “fiscal headroom” and also fears a cut on inheritance tax would be seen as only benefiting the wealthy.

However, experts have said inheritance tax is increasingly morphing from a tax designed for the richest to one that catches the middle-class.

A growing number of families whose house prices have leapt up in value are now facing tax bills because of the freeze on tax thresholds.

Chris Etherington, of tax firm RSM, said: “Many consider the tax will only impact on the wealthiest in society. However, that definition is becoming wider every year, with inheritance tax revenues propped up by those who may have wrongly assumed their estates wouldn’t be affected.”

Families must pay the 40pc tax if their loved one dies with an estate worth more than £325,000. This allowance is called the nil-rate band.

The threshold rises to £500,000 for individuals passing on their main residence to their descendants, with couples able to leave behind a maximum of £1m if they own their own home.

The nil-rate band has remained unchanged since 2009, and the additional residence nil-rate since 2017.

Rishi Sunak imposed a freeze on tax thresholds in 2021 that is to last until 2028 under current government plans.

If the nil-rate band had been uprated it would be worth £401,675 today – giving families an extra £77,000 to pass onto their children tax-free.

Helen Morrissey, of stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Raising the long-standing £325,000 threshold or combining it with the residential nil rate band could potentially have a wider impact in that smaller estates, particularly those who have inadvertently passed the threshold due to house price growth could be lifted out of paying inheritance tax and spare themselves a nasty surprise bill.

“It would also help ease the burden that falls disproportionately on single people.”

Families paid £6.3bn in inheritance tax in the first nine months of the tax year – £400m more than in the same period last year.

The Adam Smith Institute, headed by Nadhim Zahawi, has called for the Government to scrap the tax.

Maxwell Marlow, of the think tank, said: “The abolition of inheritance tax would be a net gain for the British economy, as family businesses would not have to be sold, older workers would be incentivised to continue working, and assets would remain in high-growth areas rather than in exempted, low-growth ones.

“Norway, Sweden and others have already seen the benefits of abolishing inheritance tax – it’s time Britain did too.”

