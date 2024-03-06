Hunt imposes ‘granny annexe tax’ in Budget stamp duty crackdown

Those purchasing properties with annexes to look after elderly relatives will no longer benefit from tax relief

Jeremy Hunt has imposed a “granny annexe tax” in a stamp duty crackdown that risks setting back home buyers by tens of thousands of pounds.

From June, Mr Hunt said he would abolish Multiple Dwellings Relief (MDR) – a scheme that has allowed those buying between two and five properties to pay less stamp duty. Homes with an annexe have always counted as two dwellings.

It means those purchasing properties with annexes to look after elderly relatives will no longer benefit from tax relief, incurring double stamp duty land tax bills.

In 2018, the Chancellor used a similar scheme to save £100,000 in tax by bulk purchasing seven flats in Southampton, but this separate tax break will remain in place.

Those buying six or more properties under the scheme used by Mr Hunt can still pay non-residential stamp duty rates, which are capped at just 5pc. Stamp duty on residential properties can be as high as 12pc for the most valuable homes.

Roger Holman, a partner at the accountancy firm Blick Rothenberg, said that the new rules would hit families looking to move in together and look after their elderly relatives.

He calculated that a buyer of a property with an annexe that costs £2m will pay an extra £68,750 in stamp duty under the changes.

Mr Holman added: “This change could cost them an extra £70,000 to look after their parents. It’s essentially a granny annexe tax.

“I would expect a lot of buyers will be looking to chip away at prices. So, those sellers who thought they’d be getting a big profit might need to adjust expectations slightly now buyers are going to have to stump up this extra cash.

“A change like this can cause a lot of problems and has a trickle down effect. If the top-end properties stop moving, this can impact the rest of the market. It might also mean some homes, where granny is living in a four-bed, won’t be freed up.”

MDR was brought in to stimulate investment on the private rental market in 2011.

But the Chancellor said that the tax relief scheme was being “regularly abused” and failing to galvanise investment in the way in which it was designed.

Andrew Noton, of the chartered accountants Lubbock Fine, said that the change would help eliminate “dubious claims” for MDR that tax authorities had encountered in recent years.

Scrapping MDR is expected to generate an extra £1.3bn in tax in the next five years.

Tim Walford-Fitzgerald, a partner at tax adviser HW Fisher, said that the relief had previously provided a valuable discount for those buying with an annexe.

He added: “It will increase the cost of buying those kinds of properties. But all these changes ignore the fundamental issue – that there is a supply side shortage of homes.”

The rule change will apply to transactions with an effective date on or after June 1.

For contracts exchanged on or before March 6, the relief will still apply, even where completion of the purchase takes place on or after June 1, the Government said.

