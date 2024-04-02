Hunt, Hop, and Roll event draws crowd in Corbin

Apr. 2—CORBIN — Hunt, Hop, and Roll successfully attracted the attention of the Corbin community on Saturday with an Easter egg hunt, giveaways, and information distributed by various agencies.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance, taking photos with many and enjoying the festivities.

The Kentucky National Guard Hunt, Hop, and Roll event was held at the Corbin Civic Center on Saturday, March 30.

According to the Kentucky National Guard, 4,000 eggs were placed in the field adjacent to the center — making for a particularly fruitful Easter egg hunt for the children who participated.

Additionally, 40 vendors were present at the event, including the Kentucky National Guard, the Corbin Fire Department, kynect, Laurel County Adult Education and Literacy, the Train Station, and many more.

Each vendor, while unique in their own right, attended the event with the purpose of distributing information to those who may be curious or to those who are in need.

As for the Easter festivities, many parents brought their young children to the event, lining up outside of the field where the Easter eggs had been hidden minutes prior to the hunt beginning.

With the hunt commencing, Kentucky National Guard Military and Family Readiness Specialist Amye Daniels, who played an instrumental role in organizing the event, talked about the day and its significance to the community.

She said, "It is a beautiful day and we are so grateful to be here...I would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting this wonderful event."

In addition to the Kentucky National Guard, the City of Corbin and the Corbin Tourism Commission also sponsored the event.