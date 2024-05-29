Hunt for Friday afternoon shooting suspect ongoing

May 29—The most seriously wounded of three men from a North End shooting is reportedly out of a medically induced coma but his shooter remains at large.

Falls police said Tuesday that they are still seeking a male suspect in connection with the shooting that appeared to have erupted around 1:35 p.m. Friday in the alley of the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue. Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives indicate that the shooting appeared to have taken place in the garage of a home at 2489 LaSalle Ave.

Both the home and the area around the garage were surrounded with crime scene tape as Crime Scene Unit detectives were observed gathering evidence, including spent shell casings following the shooting.

The gunfire left three men wounded, one of them seriously. The victims were rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where the most seriously wounded man was placed in a medically induced coma for treatment of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators said that victim has now been brought out of the coma and is receiving further treatment for his life-threatening wounds.

Detectives said they are still looking to speak to witnesses to determine what may have triggered the gunfire and are seeking the public's assistance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the NFPD General Information number at (716) 286-4711.