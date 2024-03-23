Hunt County prepares to celebrate Easter

Mar. 22—These next two weekends will be filled with Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter church services and other events.

Below, is a list of Easter-related services, events and activities in the area that the Herald-Banner received from readers or found through posts on social media.

This Sunday

—Celeste Methodist Church: Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m.

—Central Christian Church in Greenville: Palm Sunday service at 10:45 a.m.

Thursday

—Greenville SportsPark: Easter Eggstravaganza — an egg hunt with bounce houses, games, a coloring contest and food trucks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday

—Celeste Methodist Church: Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

Saturday Before Easter

—United Presbyterian Church in Greenville: All you can eat pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The charge will be $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Proceeds will benefit United Way's meals and showers program.

—Celeste Elementary School Pavilion: Easter egg hunt with visit by the Easter Bunny at 10 a.m.

—First United Methodist Church in Wolfe City: Easter egg hunt for children aged 12 and younger at 9:30 a.m.

—United Presbyterian Church in Greenville: Church service at 11 a.m.

—New Beginnings Church in Greenville: Easter breakfast at 9:30 a.m. with the church service starting at 10:30 a.m.

—Celeste Methodist Church: Sonrise breakfast at 9:30 a.m. with the church service starting at 11 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will follow the service.

—Central Christian in Greenville: Easter brunch at 10 a.m. with the church service starting at 10:45 a.m.

—Family Fellowship of Greenville: Church services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Easter egg helicopter drops at 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

—First Assembly of God in Greenville: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and adult and kids church services at 10:30 a.m. The day will also include an Easter egg hunt, gift card giveaways and free donuts.

—Resurrection Morning Church in Lone Oak: Church service at 10:30 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt for children aged 12 and younger from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

—First United Methodist Church in Wolfe City: Church service at 11 a.m.

—Higher Trails Church in Celeste: Sunday school at 10 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m.