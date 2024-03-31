Hunt Club Farm hosts annual egg hunt in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hunt Club Farm ‘Spring Fling and Easter Egg Hunt’ tradition continues this Easter weekend. The farm will remain open until 5 p.m. at 2388 London Bridge Road.

“I have been here 25 years, my husband’s family purchased property in late 60s. The farm has been operating for over 35 years, said Hunt Club Farm owner, Randi Vogel.













The Spring Fling is the kickoff event and averages between 2,500 to 5,000 children a year.

“It’s a great day, we even have an Easter bunny in the barn and costume characters,” said Vogel. “It’s very good for all different ages. We have a DJ in the barn, and they can even play games with the DJ.”

The annual egg hunt is set up for all ages.

“We have 10 different people hiding eggs. Two sections for older children. We have one section designed for kids that are under three [years old]… with child appropriate candy. We don’t want anyone to give hard candy or dangerous candy [to] the younger kids,” said an organizer.

The price to enter is $17 for adult tickets and $20 for kids on Easter Sunday.

“The egg hunt runs continuously…all day. When they get here, they can come in. That’s why we have so many egg hiders.”

Throughout the remainder of 2024, Hunt Club Farm will host:

Animal adventure field trips starting in April

Summer camp programs and summer events

“Then after that we do a huge Fall Harvest fair and then a very scary Halloween festival. For Christmas, we do an event called “Santa s’mores & more,” said Vogel.

