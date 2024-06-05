Hunger in SWFL: Homebuilder helps to keep families fed over the long summer

Tambra Wolfe was all smiles putting a nonperishable food item in a box on a conveyer belt at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples.

She was one of 15 employees and family members from GL Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the area, volunteering to pack meal kits that will be provided to needy families at childcare centers as summer is here yet hunger is a year-round crisis.

“This is fun,” Wolfe, who has worked for GL Homes for 29 years, said. “I may not have to work out today.”

She was well aware the two-hour food packing, where the GL employees worked in two teams in a friendly competition, was for a serious issue of hunger.

“It is hard to believe sometimes,” Wolfe said. “We live in such a beautiful place but there is a need for food and shelter. It feels good to help people.”

Tambra Wolfe, a projects manager for GL Homes, helps to pack food kits at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples.

Richard LeBer, president and chief executive officer of Harry Chapin, which rescues food from grocery stores, national suppliers and farms that would otherwise get thrown out, shared that one in eight adults and one in six children go hungry in the region.

Harry Chapin has a network of 170 partner agencies to distribute the food in Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

It costs $100,000 a year for a family of four to live in Southwest Florida where many share housing to survive, he said. A job loss or car repair bill can be devastating.

Volunteers, like the GL Homes employees, are crucial for the mission to fight hunger, he said. Harry Chapin had 65,000 volunteer hours that was valued at $2 million, according to 2023 data.

“We feed a quarter of a million (people) in Southwest Florida every month,” he said.

What was the event?

GL Homes engages in community events and put out a notice that it was looking for volunteers to pack meal boxes for two hours, said Dianna Betancourt, vice president and project manager for the home builder.

The 15 volunteers were divided into two teams, one team of eight and one of seven, she said. The team of eight had a few teens and college students of employees taking part.

The goal was to pack a combined 1,200 boxes that are “Harry’s Helping,” where each kit of nonperishables provides 15 meals. The kits contain dry milk, cereal, juice, tuna, peanut butter, rice, pinto beans and other items.

At the end of two hours, 891 boxes were packed.

Lesme Ruiz, a construction manager for GL Homes, agreed the event was fun and for a good cause.

“It’s giving back to the community,” he said. “Plus being in (air conditioning) helps. It’s brutal out there.”

Did you know this?

Harry Chapin distributed 35.7 million pounds of food in 2022-23 and 8.6 million pounds of fresh produce.

Every week, shelf stable and perishable food items are collected at 140 retailers in Southwest Florida

15.9 million pounds was distributed to partner agencies in Lee County and 11.9 million pounds went to partner agencies in Collier County. Charlotte, Glades and Hendry counties received the remainder.

A demographic break down of who benefits is 49% families, 32% children and 19% seniors.

(To support Harry Chapin, visit the website at harrychapinfoodbank.org or call (239) 334-7007.)

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Hunger in SWFL: One in eight adults and one in six children go hungry