The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes confirms streaming release date

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has confirmed its streaming release date for the UK and US.

The prequel to The Hunger Games films follows a young Coriolanus Snow in his formative years as he struggles to make a name for himself. It was released in cinemas in November 2023 and earned more than $330 million worldwide, as eager fans flocked to see the highly anticipated film.

Though it has been available to watch on digital platforms in the UK and US, the first streaming dates have now been confirmed as May 31 on Prime Video in the UK and May 14 in the US on STARZ.

Yes, that's right. In just a few weeks, you'll be able to stream all the violence and mayhem of the '10th Annual Hunger Games'. You'll get a unique glimpse inside the mind of the young man who will grow up to rule over Panem with an iron fist (and a mouthful of blood).

Tom Blyth plays the role of scrappy, young 'Coryo' (as he is affectionately known), and Rachel Zegler stars as the enigmatic and captivating Lucy Gray Baird. Together, the pair revolutionise the Games in a way that echoes through Panem's history for decades to come.

Of course, if you can't wait until then, digital and physical purchases are currently available.

You can rent or buy the new Hunger Games movie in the UK from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers.

If you're in the US, you can currently rent or buy the movie from the likes of Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and other participating digital retailers.

You can also buy The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD in the UK if you want a physical copy of the movie.

There's also an exclusive 4K Steelbook available to buy from Amazon, Zavvi and other retailers.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is available to buy or rent in the UK from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more. It will be available to stream May 31 on Prime Video in the UK and May 14 in the US on STARZ.





