Hungary should recognise solidarity is two-way-street - German govt spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hungary's request for a contribution towards the cost of its border fence to keep out migrants was a welcome demonstration of commitment to European solidarity, but solidarity had to be reciprocal, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

Hungary had earlier said it would ask the European Union to contribute 400 million euros toward the cost of the fence, which it said protected the whole of Europe against illegal immigration.

But a German government spokesman said Budapest should also show solidarity in the matter of sharing refugees between European states.

"We welcome that Hungary demands solidarity and recognises solidarity as a European principle," Steffen Seibert said. "But solidarity is a two way street."

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin)