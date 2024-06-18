Hundreds without power after thunderstorms move through area

Jun. 17—Thousands of power customers were left in the dark, primarily in Montgomery County to begin with but later including large outages in Darke County, after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Monday afternoon.

According to the AES outage map, at 3:36 p.m. more than 3,100 outages were reported in Montgomery County. By 6 p.m., that had been brought down to around 650, but outages in Darke County rose to more than 900 customers in the dark.

The number of customers without power, by county, as of 8:51 p.m. were as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.

Montgomery: 788

Greene: 74

Butler: 26

Darke: 8

Clark: Fewer than 20