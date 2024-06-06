Hundreds without power in Maryland, Virginia after storm, tornadoes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Residents across the DMV were left without power after storms and tornadoes passed through the area.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dominion Energy reported 71 customers without power in Northern Virginia. Two of these outages had a tree on power lines listed as the cause. The outage map said that the latest expected restoration would be by 2 a.m. on Thursday.

In Maryland, Pepco reported 657 customers without power as of 10:30 p.m. According to the outage map, the latest expected restoration time was 10 a.m. on Thursday.

5 Gaithersburg buildings collapse, people trapped inside, officials say

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the DMV on Wednesday — one in Leesburg, Va. and one in Poolesville, Md.

If you see any downed wires, officials remind you to stay away. If you see any live wires or other fire or safety issues, call 911.

If your power is out, here is how you can report it to providers in the DMV:

Pepco : Call 1-877-737-2662 or use their app;

Potomac Edison : Call 888-544-4877;

BGE : Call 1-866-778-2222 or 1-800-685-0123 for downed power lines; use their app or Facebook or text “OUT” to 69243 to report an outage;

Dominion Energy: Call 866-366-4357 to report downed power lines; use their app to report an outage.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.