Hundreds lose power in Centre County as storm rolls through area. What to know

Hundreds were without power Sunday afternoon in Centre County after high winds moved into the area.

More than 1,900 West Penn Power customers were without power at about 4:45 p.m., according to the company’s outages map. The outages were scattered around the county, including Benner Township (600 customers affected), State College Borough (542 customers affected), Patton Township (208 affected) and Snow Shoe Township (298 affected).

At about 6:20 p.m., power to most was restored. State College Borough still had 498 affected customers, according to West Penn Power.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that warned about severe weather from 4-11 p.m. Sunday. Damaging wind gusts or 60 mph or greater are the primary threat, the advisory states, with the highest risk along the Interstate 90/99 corridor. Hail and tornadoes are also possible, the NWS said.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE TODAY

️Line of storms likely develops 4-6PM, moves south

️Damaging winds of 60+ mph are the most likely threat - highest risk along I-80/I-99 corridor

️️Can't rule out a tornado or two, especially west of I-99

Severe threat ends by 11PM#PAwx pic.twitter.com/vtC2kenv5O — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 14, 2024

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued through 11 p.m. Sunday for much of Pennsylvania, including Centre County.

In a Sunday afternoon Facebook post, Centre County 911 reminded residents to be prepared for possible power loss and tree damage from the storm. Officials reminded residents to call the power, telephone or cable company to report outages, rather than 911 calls that can tie up dispatch.

To report outages to West Power Power, call 1-888-544-4877; to report to Penelec, call 1-888-544-4877.

