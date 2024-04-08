Hundreds watch in awe of partial eclipse in De Pere

DE PERE - Hundreds of Green Bay-area residents headed over to the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere with their friends and family to observe the solar eclipse.

People walked in and out to the center’s patio during the complete 2.5-hour eclipse to watch as the moon covered 84.7% of the sun and the eclipsed peeked out between clouds. It was the last time to get a sight of the unique astronomical event in Wisconsin until 2044.

Ryan Anderson took his two kids out to the Mulva to catch the eclipse for the first time. As a once-in-a-lifetime experience, he thought it was the best reason for Cora, 13, and Brahm, 10, to skip school for the day for a “doctor’s appointment."

Brahm Anderson, 10, of De Pere watches the partial solar eclipse from the Mulva Cultural Center on April 8, 2024, in De Pere, Wis.

It’s a chance for them to get a real in-person astronomy lesson right in De Pere. Anderson thought about traveling to see the total eclipse but thought the partial eclipse was still worth it to see nearly 85% of coverage.

“We get to see it come so close,” Anderson said.

The Mulva Cultural Center started planning for the free viewing event a month and a half ago. They were ready on Monday to create opportunities for everyone to experience the eclipse safely. There were livestreams from cities that had a total eclipse playing in the Mulva’s auditorium, educators were helping people make projectors out of paper and cardboard boxes if they weren’t able to pick up glasses, eclipse-design cookies, and had displays on the patio to show kids what actually happened during an eclipse.

The center also had 200 eclipse glasses for sale in the gift shop ahead of the event, but they sold out within five minutes of opening Monday morning. People could also check out the eclipse through a safely prepared telescope.

Jami Cardwell, right, of Green Bay and Laura Strickland of De Pere watch the solar eclipse Monday at the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere.

The center didn’t know what to expect, but are glad so many people turned out to view the eclipse together, said Tom Shefchik, managing director of community engagement. For several people who came to the celebration, it was their first time visiting the Mulva Cultural Center.

“It’s a rarity that happens once in a generation,” Shefchik said. “It gets us excited.”

Many came out to the Mulva to experience the eclipse with generations of the family. Paul and Jeannie Linzmeyer remember seeing a partial eclipse in Green Bay when they were young but got to see one again this time with their son, John, and their grandkids, Maya and Evie, who have never seen an eclipse before.

“I was very excited but didn’t know what to expect,” said Maya Linzmeyer.

The Linzmeyers made sure to pick up eclipse glasses three weeks ago at Menards before they sold out and were excited to be able to see it together. It was a special occasion.

“We decided to take them out of school since it’s not going to happen again until 2044,” John Linzmeyer said.

Though there were worries of too much cloud coverage to see the eclipse, the moon appeared in periods throughout the entire process from behind clouds. During the peak of the eclipse around 2:10 p.m., clouds cleared long enough for people to get a good glimpse. For Paul Linzmeyer, It was a unique experience to bask in the awe of space and come together with the De Pere community at the Mulva Cutural Center.

“You think about all the nonsense that’s going on but nature is so powerful and important,” he said. “There’s no reason to be divisive — we can just be out here today and enjoy this spectacular event.”

Contact Benita Mathew at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Mulva Center hosts eclipse viewing in De Pere