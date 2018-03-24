Emma Gonzalez's Six Minutes of Silence for Parkland: The Latest on March for Our Lives

Hundreds of thousands of protesters filled the streets of Washington, D.C. on Saturday for March for Our Lives, calling for action on gun control and school safety reform.

In the weeks since 17 people were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the country — following the lead of survivors in Parkland, Florida — have walked out of their classrooms to protest gun violence, lobbied lawmakers to pass gun reform legislation, and planned Saturday’s mass demonstration.

As students and adults gathered in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning, more than 800 sibling rallies were set to take place in cities around the world, according to the protest website. Protesters in Washington, New York City and Boston lined up early Saturday, braving unseasonably cold temperatures in the low 40s.

The main stage at the end of March Four Our Lives, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, featured music superstars including Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson performing in between speeches by Parkland students. But organizers, in an effort to make their message more inclusive, also asked students from Chicago and Washington, D.C., to speak about how they have been impacted by gun violence.

Perhaps the most powerful was 11-year-old Naomi Wadler, who told the crowd: “I am here today to acknowledge and represent the African American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper.”

The March for Our Lives was billed as a rally for young people, but the turnout in the nation’s capital was a cross-section of the country: students, yes, but also their parents, and adults without children, from places as far as Boston and Seattle and Los Angeles. The crowd was massive, stretching from the foot of the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House.

At the march in New York City, the crowd was dominated by students, ranging from small children to college students. But there were also adults of every age, many of whom brought their children to the rally.

The White House released a statement supporting the student protesters. “We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today. Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President’s, which is why he urged Congress to pass the Fix NICS and STOP School Violence Acts, and signed them into law,” Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement Saturday. “Additionally, on Friday, the Department of Justice issued the rule to ban bump stocks following through on the President’s commitment to ban devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns.”

President Donald Trump, at his golf resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, tweeted about Friday’s terrorist attack in France on Saturday morning, but was silent on the march.

Meanwhile, young people took the stage blocks from the White House, calling on elected officials to do more to stop gun violence.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” said 9-year-old Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr, to a cheering crowd. “I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world. Period.”

In an interview with CNN later, alongside her father Martin Luther King III, she said her school had a lockdown drill on Friday. “We do all these lockdown drills because it’s unfortunate that people have guns and they use them to hurt people,” she said.

Parkland survivors speak in Washington, D.C.

David Hogg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and one of the leaders of the #NeverAgain movement, called on the crowd to focus on upcoming midterm elections, urging first-time voters to head to the polls and railing against lawmakers who accept donations from the National Rifle Association.