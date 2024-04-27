Hundreds of students and staff shocked after University of Saint Katherine abruptly closes

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A small Christian university in North County is abruptly shutting its doors, leaving hundreds of students and several staff and faculty in limbo.

The university told staff and students on Thursday they will close at the end of the semester because of financial reasons.

But staff say their employment has been terminated immediately, leaving them and students without classes, a plan and a lot of questions.

“We’re lost, confused, trying to figure anything out,” said America Santana, a senior and softball player at University of Saint Katherine.

Santana did not think she would end her senior year as a student athlete at University of Saint Katherine with news of the school closing its doors.

In a statement to FOX 5, University of Saint Katherine founder and president, Frank J Papatheofanis wrote the school will close May 18th and the end of the semester:

“The University of Saint Katherine is a non-profit Hispanic- and minority-serving institution that will close at the end of this semester. As a WASC-accredited institution, we offered many undergraduate and graduate degree programs at one of the lowest tuition rates in California. Financial pressure due to unprecedented inflation and rising state-mandated labor costs prevent us from continuing this valuable work while remaining affordable.,”

Additionally, Papatheofanis said, the University undergoes a third-party, independent financial audit annually. It is also audited by the U.S. Department of Education every three years for authorization of Title IV financial aid programming. The University has earned the Platinum Seal from GuideStar/Candid for exceptional financial accountability and transparency.

However, students and staff say the university is closed now.

“There’s nothing anymore, no sports, no class. Like everything is drop dead, and everybody had to move out of their offices,” Santana said.

The university was founded in 2010. The University is WASC-accredited and offers 25 undergraduate (natural sciences, kinesiology, arts & humanities, and business, management & economics) and three graduate programs of study.

The University is a Christian institution formed in ancient Orthodox Christianity. Papathoefanis said, the institute maintains that “God Is the Source of All Truth” (Isaiah 45:19). The institutional motto of “Inquiry Seeking Wisdom” aims to connect the rigor of education and research to the discovery of God’s Truths. Students of all faiths are accepted.

The University enrolls 300 students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds and regions. Although most come from California, 14 other states and 10 foreign countries are also represented.

According to Papatheofanis, over 48% of our students are of Hispanic descent and 40% are Pell grant recipients. Federal, state, and institutional financial aid position our cost of attendance with the Cal State and UC systems, according to the university.

Student debt at graduation is among the lowest for a private, non-profit institution in California, according to the university.

All of the faculty hold doctoral or terminal master’s degrees and teach in their respective field. The faculty have broad prior experience in private and public higher education, according to the university.

The university once took up an entire second floor of a San Marcos office building, on Rancheros Drive.

Summer schedules are still posted outside classrooms. Student-athlete Alyssa Bolden said students and staff had looked and planned ahead.

“Literally the day of us getting cancelled, I just talking to a professor about what we are going to do next year, what summer courses to take,” said Alyssa Bolden, a junior and softball player at University of Saint Katherine.

However, with enrollment closed at other universities, “we might have to take a break, and then hop back in later, which is going to be extra hard,” Bolden said.

“This is our chemistry class, we were here on Wednesday, nobody knew. We were all just preparing for our finals,” added Josh Citron, a junior and student-athlete at University of Saint Katherine.

Citron said the news of the closure was nostalgic.

“Feels like when the COID 19 pandemic hit and we were all shocked by news, that’s how it feels for me at least right now,” Citron said.

Student-athletes said they have to go through the recruitment process again or try to be a walk on athlete at another school.

According to the university they have ten indoor and outdoor men’s and women’s teams compete in the NAIA. Programs regularly compete in conference and national championships and students receive All-American recognition. The athletics facility occupies 33,000 square feet of practice and competition space as well as staff offices. A wide range of student-led clubs are also available, according to Papatheofanis.

“It’s completely shocking,” said David Williams, University of Saint Katherine Interdisciplinary Studies Program Director, and professor of Theology including the master’s program.

Professor Williams is one of the longest serving professors, being there for eight years.

Williams showed us an email he received from Papatheofanis on Thursday, in the subject line it reads in all caps, “NOTICE OF TERMINATION AND USK CLOSURE.” Within the email it states that the university is cancelling employment agreements “effective immediately.”

“I immediately think he’s been hacked, because it seems so crazy, uncharacteristic. There was nothing that was communicated to anybody about anything like this happening,” Williams said.

Williams said he showed up to the university on Friday, out of love for his students.

“They’re in a terrible situation. This could’ve been avoided if we had just a little bit of advanced notice. We’re trying to find a resolution for them, find somewhere for them to go,” Williams said.

Now students and staff said they feel given up on, and question the legitimacy of the closure.

“It shows there is something underlying wrong at the top level at the school and something has not been communicated to us,” Citron said.

“It’s no way to treat people that you apparently respect, and respect enough to have educating your students. It’s Definity no way to treat students as well,” Williams said.

Papatheofanis mentioned in an email May 18th is commencement. Students said they have been told it will move forward, but staff says that might be hard since it will be unpaid work.

When asked about filing for bankruptcy, Papatheofanis said, “There are no such plans and we continue to explore other partnerships and affiliations.”

As far as credit transfers for students, Papatheofanis said “USK is WASC-accredited and their credits are transferable to any college or university in the country.”

