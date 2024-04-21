Hundreds run in annual race honoring Pennsylvania state trooper killed by drunk driver

On Saturday, hundreds of people ran in honor of a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper killed by a drunk driver.

The 15th Annual Takeoff Race remembers Trooper Kenton Iwaniec. The Westmoreland County native was 24 when he was killed by a drunk driver while on the way home from the Avondale Barracks in Chester County.

Runners gathered at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe to take part in one of several races and raise money to buy breathalyzers for police through the Trooper Kenton Iwaniec Memorial Foundation.

Trooper Iwaniec’s sister tells Channel 11 that this race is a way to continue his legacy.

“He loved being here and serving others, so we want to continue his legacy and [are] trying to make our communities a safer place to be,” Acacia Houck said.

The goal for this year’s race was to raise $100,000 for the memorial foundation.

