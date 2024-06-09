Hundreds of protesters lie down to mimic Gaza casualties

STORY: :: This video contains images some viewers may find distressing

:: Pro-Palestinian protestors in Spain lay on

the ground to mimic casualties in Gaza

:: Bilbao, Spain

:: June 8, 2024

:: Mohammed Farajallah, Protester

"It's very emotional to see all these people here, Bilbao once again yelling for the Palestinians, for the people without a voice, for people suffering under the rubble."

The action, accompanied by the sound of the sirens used during the bombing of the Basque town of Guernica in Spain’s Civil War, was organized by the Gernika-Palestina collective, a group of artists and activists from the Basque region of Spain, who aim to draw attention to the plight of everyday Gazans affected by the conflict.

Protesters held up posters with Palestinean flags and details from Pablo Picasso’s iconic anti-war painting Guernica.