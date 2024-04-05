Hundreds protest new immigration bill on Gov. Lee’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of people marched to the Capitol Thursday sharing a clear message: “This is our home.”

They’re upset over a piece of legislation on its last step to becoming law. Proposed legislation would require police to share information with immigration and customs enforcement whenever someone is detained.

WATCH: Rally following Vanderbilt protest, suspensions

It’s a cause close to the heart of Fatima Vergas.

“Unfortunately it effects my friends and family, and the state continues to attack the immigrant community,” Vergas said.

That’s why she’s here joinging the march from Public Square Park to the Capitol, protesting a piece of legislation now on Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

“It is requiring local police to share information with ICE in detaining and separating families in Tennessee,” rally organizer and member of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Coalition, Judith Clerjeune, said. “We do need policies to update the immigration system and address the challenges in the border. This policy isn’t doing that. It’s just adding to the chaos and fear and not figuring out a new solution.”

One of the bill’s sponsors is state Sen. Brent Taylor (R-Memphis).

Almost 600 ‘noncitizen’ migrants could come to Middle TN

“We want to welcome everyone to Tennessee, but we want it to be legally,” Taylor said. “If you’re here illegally, we encourage you to do what is necessary to become a legal citizen.”

Protesters at the Capitol said this bill, however, won’t solve crime.

Fatima said if Lee doesn’t veto the bill, it could mean heartbreak for her family.

The governor has 10 days to either sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.