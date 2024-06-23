Hundreds of people without power after severe weather hits Western Pennsylvania

Thousands of people have lost power after severe storms rolled through Western Pennsylvania.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for most of Pennsylvania and warnings were issued for various parts of Washington, Fayette, Greene and Indiana counties several times on Saturday.

As of 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Penn Power was reporting 366 power outages in Washington. Fayette County had fewer than 20 outages. Greene County had no power outages and Lawrence County had 149 power outages.

Duquesne Light reported heavy outages in the following areas.

- Findlay Township - 24 outages

- Jefferson - 1,056 outages

- McKeesport - 270 outages

Hundreds of power outages were also reported in Moon Township after a tree fell on power lines.

