Hundreds mourn slain Lindrith teen at candlelight vigil in Cuba

Jun. 13—CUBA, N.M. — As the setting sun splashed an orange palette across the sky Wednesday evening, people from the Northern New Mexico village of Cuba and a handful of surrounding communities gathered for a somber memorial.

Scores of mourners of all ages, from newborn to elderly, huddled in the parking lot of Immaculate Conception Church and shared their favorite memories of 18-year-old Trent Greene of nearby Lindrith — a recent graduate of Cuba High School and a student athlete who was slain earlier this month.

Greene was found fatally shot off a rural road several miles from Lindrith. No one has been publicly identified as a suspect in the teen's death.

Dozens of teens wore matching black T-shirts with a big "5," the number Greene wore on the Cuba High football team, and photo of Greene in his graduation cap and gown.

Payton Binion and Liliana Maestas, both 18, said they had been close friends with Greene for years. A large group of teens from the area had met as children when they played in a youth basketball league, they said. The friends were from several far-flung villages — Cuba, Regina, La Jara and Lindrith.

Binion and Maestas said they had organized Wednesday's vigil so members of the tight-knit community could support one another and Greene's family after the tragic loss of the teen. Grief has reverberated throughout the region.

Greene played football and basketball and ran track and cross-country, his friends said, adding he loved to drive to Abiquiú Lake and would fish there "for hours and hours."

They recalled how he had often made them laugh and wouldn't hesitate to make a fool of himself to cheer up someone else.

In the weeks since he died, Maestas said, she and Binion have spent a lot of time fishing and remembering their friend.

Many at the vigil spoke about Greene's strong "work ethic," saying he was someone you could rely on for help. He worked shifts at his family's store, Regina Mercantile, and would often lend a hand to others in the area doing ranch work.

Greene was "always talking about his goals and what he wanted his future to look like," Binion said. He had told her he wanted to continue playing football, eventually become a billionaire, travel the world and someday buy a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.

"He was incredibly goofy and loved to dance. ... He always had the most energy out of everyone in the room," she said.

After darkness fell, more than 250 people at the gathering held candles while Binion eulogized her friend. The group viewed projected photos and videos of Greene from throughout his life — in different football jerseys, laughing with friends and walking across the stage at a graduation ceremony just weeks before.

"Trent's life, though cut short, was a testament to the power of love and friendship," Binion said. "Let us not forget to embrace the joy and laughter he so effortlessly brought into our lives — We'll never forget you, Trent."

Greene's death, classified as a homicide, is being investigated by the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office. As of Thursday, the agency had not made any arrests but had executed search warrants for two vehicles.

Part of the investigation involves piecing together what happened June 1 at the rodeo grounds in Lindrith, after the close of a two-day rodeo on the night before Greene's body was discovered along a roadway, Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar said.

"Quite a few" people were at the rodeo grounds that night, including many children, he said, and several witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Investigators are still interviewing people who might have been at the scene.

The search warrants were for vehicles parked at the rodeo grounds, Aguilar said, adding one of them was Greene's.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.