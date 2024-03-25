Hundreds of Mass bridges deemed structurally deficient. Here's how many are near Brockton

BROCKTON — Over the past two years, 676 bridges in Massachusetts were found to be structurally deficient, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Bridge Inspection Management System (BIMS). Eleven of those structures are in the Brockton area.

According to Mass.gov, bridges are sorted into three condition categories: good (condition rating 7 or greater), fair (condition rating 5 and 6), and poor (condition rating 4 or less).

In Brockton, all three bridges found structurally deficient had a deck and superstructure condition classified as poor, with condition levels 3 and 4.

“Bridges categorized as poor are considered to be at the end of their useful life and in need of replacement or major rehabilitation,” Mass.gov wrote on their website.

“If nothing is done, the condition will rapidly deteriorate,” Alex Bardow, a state engineer for MassDOT told The Enterprise in 2017. “That’s one of the reasons we do bridge inspections. When a bridge has become structurally deficient, we will inspect it more frequently.”

While most bridges get inspected every two years according to federal regulations, bridges with condition level 3 and 4 are inspected more frequently.

According to Bardow, bridges are only closed when they are deemed condition level 1 by a state inspector. Level 2, Bardow said, may require weight restrictions and closure in some cases.

Brockton Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Pat Hill could not immediately be reached for comment on the city’s plans for reconstruction or replacement of the bridges.

Here’s a look at which bridges have been deemed structurally deficient by MassDOT over the past two years.

Raynham Highway Superintendent Ed Buckley stands on the Gardiner Street Bridge on Nov. 29, 2022.

Brockton

Out of the 51 bridges in Brockton, three were found to be structurally deficient.

A bridge on Court Street is a municipally owned 5.9 foot concrete slab bridge that takes motor vehicles and pedestrians over Water Trout Brook. It was built in 1850 and reconstructed in 1900. It was found structurally deficient in May of 2022.

A bridge on Oak Street is a municipally owned 5.2 foot concrete slab bridge that takes motor- vehicles and pedestrians over Salisbury Brook. It was built in 1939 and found structurally deficient in February of 2022.

A bridge on Newbury Street is a municipally owned 5.2 foot concrete slab bridge that takes motor vehicles over Salisbury Brook. It was built in 1850 and found structurally deficient in May of 2023.

Bridgewater

Out of the 20 bridges in Bridgewater, one was found to be structurally deficient.

The WW1 Veterans Memorial bridge on Vernon Street is a municipally owned 32.3 foot steel, multi-beam that takes motor vehicles and pedestrians over the Taunton River. It was built in 1956 and found structurally deficient in July of 2022.

East Bridgewater

Out of the 17 bridges in East Bridgewater, two were found to be structurally deficient.

A bridge on Elm Street is a municipally owned 4.3 foot steel culvert bridge that takes motor vehicles over Beaver Brook. It was built in 1850 and reconstructed in 1900. It was found structurally deficient in August of 2022.

A bridge on Pond Street is a municipally owned 6.7 foot steel culvert bridge that takes motor vehicles over the Satucket River. It was built in 1850 and found structurally deficient in Nov. of 2023.

Easton

Out of the 21 bridges in Easton, one was found to be structurally deficient.

A bridge on Main Street is a municipally owned 14.3 foot concrete slab bridge that takes motor vehicles and pedestrians over Queset Brook. It was built in 1850 and reconstructed in 1900. It was found structurally deficient in March of 2023.

Raynham

Out of the 31 bridges in Raynham, two were found to be structurally deficient.

A bridge on Gardiner Street is a municipally owned 3.7 foot steel multi-beam bridge that takes motor-vehicles over Kings Pond. It was built in 1920 and found structurally deficient in Dec. of 2021.

A bridge on South Street E is a municipally owned 29 foot steel multi-beam bridge that takes motor vehicles and pedestrians over the Taunton River. It was built in 1945 and found structurally deficient in May of 2022.

West Bridgewater

Out of the 16 bridges in West Bridgewater, two were found to be structurally deficient.

A bridge on Forest Street is a municipally owned 10.1 foot steel culvert bridge that takes motor vehicles over Town River. It was built in 1968 and found structurally deficient in July of 2023.

A bridge on Walnut Street is a MassDOT owned 38.1 foot steel multi-beam bridge that takes motor vehicles and pedestrians over Route 24 (Fall River Expressway). It was built in 1953 and found structurally deficient in Sept. of 2023.

