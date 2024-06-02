Hundreds look for work at Austal through Bishop State program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s largest industrial employer is teaming up with a local community college to get more people in the workforce. Austal and Bishop State are even offering free training to people with no experience in welding.

A presentation room quickly fills up at the downtown Bishop State campus, this is just the first round of more than 1,500 people who’ve signed up for the first training and job interview session with Austal.

“Numbers that I seen today is overwhelming. I would have never expected so many people to come out on a Saturday morning,” said potential applicant Nydia English. While Austal works on its final LCS for the US Navy there are still plenty of military contracts for the shipbuilder to fill, with a need to hire hundreds more people.

“I like this industry I mean, in fact, I’ve always did it type worked. So, you know, there’s something I’m very interested in,” said potential applicant Dave Jenkins. The event is not just about getting people jobs, but also increasing workforce participation in Alabama.

“Well, it immediately gets folks to work, because if you look at the labor participation rate for Mobile County, it’s about 57%, which tells you that means about six out of ten folks are working. The other four, we don’t really know what they’re doing, but we’re trying to get them into that workforce pipeline and also have the jobs. So it’s a perfect, perfect mix,” said Bishop State’s Dean of Workforce Economic Development Akareem Spears.

Some got interviews with Austal that day, others with no experience could enroll in Bishop State’s “Set Sail” program. It’s a three-week course valued at $1,500. The cost is covered by a grant so it’s free to those who enroll. It could be the start of a new career. Austal’s director of HR says he started on the floor as a welder and now he’s in management.

“I didn’t just want to be a human resource person, but I wanted to understand a business. So I went and took a welding class. And once I took that welding class, that gave me the opportunity to see what it’s like to actually be out on the floor. And when I walk through Austal USA, every employee walks up to me and says, Mr. Rodney, thank you. Because they know I started right there,” said Austal HR Director Rodney Patrick.

Organizers described the “Set Sail” program as a three-week job interview for Austal. Participants would learn welding and also get job recommendations based on their attendance, attitude, and other factors. For more information on Set Sail click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.