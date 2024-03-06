'Hundreds and hundreds of messages': Gun reform bill sparks fierce debate in Taunton area

Sharon Baker wears a pin displaying her son Tyrelle’s face everywhere she goes.

Tyrelle was a victim of gun violence in Brockton at the age of 23. He was a student, an aspiring musician and the youngest of four siblings. Sharon wears the pin in remembrance of him.

“When my son was murdered, I was murdered,” she said.

Sharon then joined organizations such as Moms Demand Action, worked with the city of Brockton and created her own support group, “Life After Death,” for those suffering losses.

“Gun violence I believe — I don’t believe — I know for a fact the guns are out of order, they’re out of hand, and there needs to be some stop to it,” Baker said. “We’re killing one another.”

Ines Figueroa, left, gets a hug from organizer Sharon Baker during the third annual Father's Day Peace Walk in Brockton on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Support and criticism of gun bill

The Massachusetts Senate passed the “SAFER Act” gun reform bill recently by an overwhelming majority, aiming to take a proactive approach against “ghost guns,” expand red flag laws and strengthen the ban on assault weapons.

“We want to make sure that whatever we’re doing is upholding Second Amendment rights while at the same time trying to protect the general public from illegal gun use violence that is occurring far too often in our society,” state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, said.

The Senate’s version of the bill is under 50 pages long, significantly shorter than the House version. The bill will go to a conference committee to sort out the differences, however, both iterations were met with a slew of support and criticism.

Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton, said she has received “hundreds and hundreds” of messages from Taunton residents about the issue.

“Gun rights advocates are very good at organizing,” she said.

State Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton, center speaks during a Taunton City Council meeting on Aug. 8, 2023.

Eric Dewhirst, president of the Taunton Rifle and Pistol Club, is staunchly opposed to the SAFER Act bill. He said the club includes around 4,000 members with an estimated 80% hailing from the surrounding five or six towns.

“I don’t think many people realize the amount of support that guns have in our community,” Dewhirst said.

Ruth Zakarin, chief executive officer at the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, a coalition of over 120 organizations across the commonwealth, is in support of the bill.

“We’re very appreciative of the fact that both chambers really spent a lot of time having a comprehensive response to the really complex issue that is gun violence,” Zakarin said.

Ghost guns

The bill takes a proactive approach to prevent so-called “ghost guns” — made via parts kits, 3D printing or other means to bypass background checks and serial numbers.

A 2023 report by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security found that 316 guns recovered from crimes in Massachusetts through seizures in 2022 were ghost guns or privately made firearms. Ghost guns are increasing at an “alarming rate” in Brockton, according to an Enterprise article last year.

“We don’t want to have people just all of a sudden making guns in their basement,” Pacheco said. “We don’t have a problem now, we don’t need a lot more problems that are unregulated.”

Beefs up red flag laws

The bill also strengthens "extreme risk protection orders," also known as red flag laws, judge-ordered suspension of gun licenses if the person may pose “a risk of causing bodily injury to self or others,” according to Massachusetts General Laws.

The Senate bill adds health care providers to the list of eligible petitioners, expanding from family, household members and licensing authorities. Health care providers include licensed physicians, registered nurses and licensed psychiatrists among others.

The bill also tightens the language on the commonwealth’s ban on assault weapons as well as a ban on devices that convert semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic weapons, such as Glock switches and trigger activators.

Is enforcement of existing laws lax?

Dewhirst said he would rather see Massachusetts enforce the laws in place — some of America’s strictest gun laws — as opposed to passing new ones.

“I have no problem with them being strict on gun crime, but why pass more needless bills when they’re not enforcing the ones they already have?” Dewhirst asked.

Zakarin, however, said policy change is crucial to getting to the root of the problem.

“There are so many things that we need to do in concert in order to move the needle on violence and one is policy change,” Zakarin said. “We can’t arrest our way out of this problem.”

Dewhirst said he fears the bill negatively impacts legal gun owners by raising the price, increasing the difficulty of becoming a licensed gun owner and prohibiting young gun owners from learning safe gun handling skills.

As the bill goes to conference committee Pacheco said constitutionality will be at the forefront of his decision whether to support it.

“One of the things that I certainly will be looking at is, is it a bill that is actually helping to protect against illegal gun ownership and going after people that are utilizing firearms illegally,” Pacheco said. “If we’re going to have problems with the constitutionality provisions of this, I’d rather not see the bill done.”

When could the bill become law?

The compromise bill will need to reach the governor’s desk by the end of formal sessions on July 31.

“I'm actually hoping that we take action on it quickly with real urgency,” Zakarin said. “We're seeing gun violence happening in our communities all the time. We’re working with survivors who very much want to see change happen.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Senate gun reform bill sparks fierce debate in Taunton area