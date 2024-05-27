Hundreds honor the fallen at Memorial Day event at Springfield National Cemetery

The mood was solemn but the scene was admirable.

Hundreds of U.S. flags — most tiny, some towering — waved under clear and sunny skies Monday at Springfield National Cemetery, where interred remains of Missouri veterans date back to the Revolutionary War.

"You're a Grand Ol' Flag" filled the eardrums of dozens of families, groups and individuals who looked on near the white tombstones, courtesy of live music by the 135th Army Brass Band during a presentation of colors by the Republic Junior ROTC Honor Guard.

Images from the Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the Springfield National Cemetery on May 27, 2024.

At the second annual Memorial Day event hosted by the Ozark Mountain Chapter Sons and Daughters of American Revolution, it was day of remembrance and tribute to the men and women who lost their lives serving their country.

"If the flags around you don't inspire you for patriotism, check your pulse," said the chapter's president, Charles McMillan.

Among the throngs of attendees, many who brought their own lawn chairs, were Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state representatives Betsy Fogle and Stephanie Hein, who saw military garb represented from several wartime eras, including a musket salute near the conclusion of the event.

Images from the Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the Springfield National Cemetery on May 27, 2024.

Retired Maj. James Robinette, the event's keynote speaker and a Springfield native, gave praise to all who gave the ultimate sacrifice. He emphasized the service men and women who volunteered to serve following the 9/11 terror attacks.

"We've all heard about the greatest generation of World War II," said Robinette, whose decorated military background includes time in Iraq. "I'd like to submit that the 9/11 generation is great as well."

Retired Maj. James Robinette speaks at the Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the Springfield National Cemetery on May 27, 2024.

Robinette discussed five Springfield and Greene County servicemen killed in Iraq during their respective tours, including Ronald Blystone, Jesse Givens, Randy Lamberson, Jessy Pollard and Joshua Peters. He touched on their duties, the families they left behind, and what they had previously done in their Ozarks community.

"I ask you to reflect on these," Robinette said. "There are so many fallen, but so many times I feel like the young veterans in Springfield are invisible. They're not the ones who wear hats, they just don't, so I encourage you to seek them out, not only today, but all year."

Images from the Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the Springfield National Cemetery on May 27, 2024.

Ozark Mountain Chapter chaplain Dan Philbrick gave the benediction to conclude the event, which, in an area that hosted several Memorial Day ceremonies, had a large showing in just its second year.

"We want to preserve our history, the people who helped us become a free nation, educate the youth, and inspire patriotism," McMillan said. "It was a good showing today with some good groups."

Ryan Collingwood covers a wide range of topics for the News-Leader with an emphasis on public safety. He can be reached by phone at 417-258-8174 and email at rcollingwood@news-leader.com. You can also follow Ryan on social media at X.com/rwcollingwood

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Hundreds honor the fallen at Springfield Memorial Day event